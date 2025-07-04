SEMA Issues Flood Alert For Three LGAs, Warns Residents

The Oyo State Emergency Management Agency (OYOSEMA) has issued a flash flood alert for residents of Ibadan, particularly those living in Akinyele, Egbeda, and Oluyole Local Government Areas (LGAs).

In a statement released on Friday afternoon, SEMA’s Administrative Secretary, Mrs. Ojuolape Busari, said the Flood Early Warning System’s latest weather forecast indicates heavy rainfall is expected in the affected LGAs. She urged residents in these areas to take proactive measures to mitigate the impact of potential flooding.

Mrs. Busari, who noted that the agency works hand-in-hand with the Ministry of Environment and Natural resources, advised that some areas could receive over 100mm (about 4 inches) of rain in the next 24 hours.

Mrs. Busari highlighted that the heaviest rainfall is expected North-East of the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) and the airport. Her words, “The advice has become imperative to activate the concerned Local Government Authorities and communities to take necessary actions to mitigate the risk of flooding and avoid loss of lives, displacement, and significant damage to property and infrastructure.”

She added that areas around IITA (Akinyele), the airport (Egbeda), and the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN, Oluyole) will experience significant rainfall. She warned residents that flash floods could affect streets, with low-lying areas flooding rapidly.

Mrs. Busari also added that roads may become difficult or impossible to use, stressing that heavy rain will make driving hazardous. She advised residents to avoid driving or walking through floodwaters.

“Turn around, don’t drown”, she said, “If you live in a flood-prone area, be prepared to move to higher ground if instructed.”