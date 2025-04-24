Selling Your Body Without Talent Is Just Waste Of Time – Kunle Afod

Share

Nollywood actor, Kunle Afod, has said that the claims of sexual exploitation is not strange in Nollywood, insisting that talent ultimately determines success in the industry.

Speaking in a recent interview on Nollywood on Radio, the Yoruba filmmaker asserted that sex for role is not only in the movie industry, other professions go through similar challenges.

However, the 51-year-old actor noted that selling one’s body without talent will amount to a waste of time.

According to Kunle Afod, ‘people can use what they have to get what they want,’ but talent is key in the industry.

He said, “One thing I tell people, bring out those that said they raped them in the industry.

“We are adults. There is consent. If you attend school, they will likely ask you out. If you are a nurse, doctors might ask you out. Patients might ask you out. If you like, you agree.

READ ALSO:

“We have bankers who are looking for targets. If the man you’re going to meet asks you out and you like him, you agree. And you meet your target. It’s the same thing. It’s not their problem.

“If I am a coach, I have 21 players. And I am going to use 11. Probably, I might have 14 good players. If you want to get your way, you will use what you have to get your way.

“That is what the girls always say. Use what you have to get what you want. Not all the girls.

“But see, let me tell you the truth. Your talent will always be ahead in everything. If you are not good and you sell your body, you are just wasting your time.

“Because they will not use you. But if you are good and you insist that you are not going to lay on anybody’s bed. That talent will still put you on that spot.

“Let everybody have their own money and produce their own movies. It is as simple as that.

“Everybody can produce. That’s Nigerian style. Everybody can produce movies. Everybody can. You can.”

Share