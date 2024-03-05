Sell Seized Food Items To Nigerians, Tinubu Tells Customs

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to begin the sale of seized food items to vulnerable Nigerians to tackle hunger across the country.

The Comptroller General of the NCS, Adewale Adeniyi disclosed this on Tuesday on the floor of the House of Representatives during the sectoral debate series which also had in attendance the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari.

He said, “Mr President has directed that we sell directly to needy Nigerians food items produced locally but which were seized. This is one of the ways to address hunger and food scarcity we are facing. We have started this in Lagos.

“Also, the President has also directed that imported food items seized by the Nigeria Customs Service should be sold back to the local markets for resale to Nigerians.”

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, was also present for the sectoral debate series at the House of Representatives, where the Customs CG made the submission.

