New Telegraph

May 26, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Market News
  3. Sell pressure underpins…

Sell pressure underpins NGX’s Weak Performance

The Nigerian stock market recorded negative performance on Thursday due to sell pressure on high- cap stocks, notably GEREGU (-4.78%), GTCO (-1.47%), and ACCESS- CORP (-1.35%), despite gains in MTNN (+0.09%), STANBIC (+0.13%) and UBA (+0.57%).

The Nigerian Exchange Limited ended its four-day winning streak as the benchmark index shed 0.20 percent to close at 52,821.60 points. As a result, the year- to-date (YTD) return fell to 3.06 per cent, while market capitalisation lost N57.70 billion to close at N28.76 trillion.

Analysis of market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 17.16 per cent. A total of 377.14 million shares valued at N9.18 billion were exchanged in 5,879 deals. UBA (+0.57%) led the volume chart with 86.17 million units traded while GEREGU (-4.78%) led the value chart in deals worth N3.92 billion.

Read Previous

Fy’22: Linkage Assurance Gross Written Premium Up 16% To N12.98bn
Read Next

Ngx: Total Allotments For Fgn Savings Bonds Rise To N5.06bn

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023