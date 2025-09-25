Sell-Off Wipes N135bn From Equities Market

Nigeria’s equities market suffered a bruising session on Wednesday as heavy sell pressure in MTN Nigeria Plc dragged the bourse into negative territory, overshadowing strong gains in Dangote Sugar and select banking and industrial counters.

MTN shares slumped 4.8%, their slide compounded by sharp losses in WAPIC Insurance (-8.75%) and UACN (-2.37%). The trio’s retreat proved too weighty for the market to withstand, even as Dangote Sugar notched a full 10% gain, while Stanbic IBTC (+3.93%) and Lafarge Africa (+1.75%) also offered some support.

At the close of trading, the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) slipped 0.15 per cent to finish at 140,716.10 points. Similarly, market capitalization shed N135.35 billion, settling at N89.06 trillion. The setback trimmed year-to-date returns to 36.72 per cent, down from the 36.92 per cent recorded in the previous session.

Investor participation cooled markedly. Market turnover contracted, with transaction volume plunging 41.7 per cent and value dropping 34.04 per cent. Zenith Bank remained the day’s most actively traded stock, accounting for 69 million shares valued at N4.76 billion, underscoring investor preference for liquid banking names even in a bearish session.

Market breadth mirrored the downturn, with decliners outpacing gainers. Twentyeight stocks closed in the red, led by DEAP Capital (-9.42%), while only 23 advanced—Dangote Sugar topping the chart with its maximum allowable daily rise.