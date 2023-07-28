Sell-off In Tier-1 Banks Drags All-share Index Lower

Nigerian equities extended losses for the second consecutive session as the All-Share Index closed 0.31 percent weaker to close at 65,482.91 points. On market movers, the weak performance was driven by sell-off in tier-1 banking names, ZENITHBANK (-0.85%), GTCO (-3.10%), and FBNH (-4.39%) contributed to keep the broader index in the red.

As a result, the year- to-date (YTD) return fell to 27.77 percent, with the market capitalisa- tion down by N111.15 billion to close at N35.63 trillion. Analysis of market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 32.87 percent. A total of 509.25 million shares valued at N4.80 billion were exchanged in 8,070 deals. J A P A U L G O L D (-9.91%) led the volume chart with 115.70 million units traded while UBA (0.00%) led the value chart in deals worth N595.92 million.

Market breadth closed negative at a 2.83- to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. J A P A U L G O L D (-9.91%) topped 33 others on the laggard’s log, while LASACO (+10.00%) led 11 others on the leader’s table.