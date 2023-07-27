Sell-off In MTNN, FBNH, WAPCO Weakens Performance

The domestic bourse on Wednesday ended its four-day winning streak as the benchmark index shed 0.46 percent to close at 65,687.16 points. Sell-off in telco heavyweight, MTNN (-3.44%), alongside FBNH (-4.87%) and WAPCO (-0.36%) underpinned the market’s weak performance despite gains in ZENITHBANK (+0.86%), SEPLAT (+10.00%) and STANBIC (+2.96%).

Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return fell to 28.17 percent, while market capitalisation lost N186.85 billion to close at N35.75 trillion. Trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 3.77 percent.

A total of 500.43 million shares valued at N7.14 billion were exchanged in 7,345 deals. UBA (-0.67%) led the volume chart with 58.31 units traded while AC- CESSCORP (-4.72%) led the value chart in deals worth N991.20 million.

Market breadth closed positive at a 1.53- to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. SEPLAT (+10.00%) topped 25 others on the leader’s log while UNILEVER (-10.00%) led 16 others on the laggard’s table.