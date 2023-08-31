Sell-off In Banking Shares Returns All-share Index To Red

Halting three days of bullish move- ment at the Nigerian stock market, the NGX All-Share Index re- lapsed by 0.08 per cent to close at 66,439.53 points. Sell-off in tier-1 bank- ing names, ZENITH- BANK (-1.79%), GTCO (-0.95%) and STANBIC (-0.16%) offset demands for WAPCO (+2.11%), UBA (+0.73%) and DANG- SUGAR (+1.48%), driving the weak performance.

The ASI’s year-to-date (YTD) return decreased to 29.64 per cent, while the market capitalisation lost N27.81 billion to close at N36.36 trillion.

The total volume traded increased by 45.8 percent to 637.19 million units, valued at N7.79 billion, and exchanged in 10,033 deals. TRANSCORP was the most traded stock by volume and value at 292.41 million units and N2.15 billion, respectively.

On sectors, the Insurance (+1.5%), Consumer Goods (+0.3%) and Industrial Goods (+0.1%) indices advanced, while the Banking (-0.3%) index declined.

Meanwhile, the Oil & Gas index closed flat. Market breadth closed negative at a 1.05-to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. TRANSCORP (-9.99%) led 19 others on the laggard’s log while UPL (+9.77%) topped 18 others on the leader’s table.