Sell-Off Deepens As Investors Rebalance Portfolios

Mid-week trading on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) ended on a negative note as investors lost N73.45 billion amid sustained profit-taking across major counters.

The All-Share Index (ASI) slipped to 194,370.20 points from 194,484.61 recorded on Tuesday, while market capitalisation declined to N124.75 trillion from N124.83 trillion, representing a loss of N73.45 billion.

Data from the Daily Official List indicated that the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) remained at 26.50 per cent, as announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria. Despite the bearish sentiment, 22 equities posted gains. Jaiz Bank Plc led the advancers, rising by 9.95 per cent to close at N14.03 per share from N12.76.

Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc followed with a 9.93 per cent appreciation to N1,765.00 from N1,605.60. Transcorp Plc gained 2.71 per cent to close at N55.00, while FCMB Group Plc advanced by 1.85 per cent to N13.80.

Other stocks that recorded price appreciation included Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc, Ellah Lakes Plc and Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc. On the losers’ table, 54 equities recorded price declines, highlighting the weak market breadth.

ABC Transport Plc and RT Briscoe Plc each shed 10 per cent to close at N6.75 and N10.35 respectively. Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc fell by 9.98 per cent to N139.35, while Vitafoam Nigeria Plc dropped 9.93 per cent to N112.50.

NGX Group Plc declined by 9.75 per cent to N110.10, and Custodian Investment Plc lost 9.69 per cent to close at N66.20.

Other decliners included Union Dicon Salt Plc, Japau Gold and Ventures Plc and Cornerstone Insurance Plc. Sectoral indices also reflected the downturn, with the Banking Index easing to 1,889.21 from 1,929.16.

The Consumer Goods Index, however, inched higher to 4,359.28 from 4,307.98, while the Oil and Gas Index slipped to 4,066.48 from 4,076.38.

Market breadth closed negative as losers outnumbered gainers, indicating continued selling pressure on large and mid-cap stocks. Analysts attributed the decline to portfolio rebalancing and cautious investor positioning amid prevailing macroeconomic conditions.