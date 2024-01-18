Sell Crude To Dangote Refinery In Naira, Elders Forum Charges Tinubu

As the Dangote Refinery Commences Production, the National Patriotic Elders Forum has charged President Ahmad Bola Tinubu to in the spirit of amplifying the value of Naira sale Crude Oil to Dangote while in return he will also sell in Naira to Nigerians.

The Elders Forum who Commended President Tinubu for ensuring the commencement of Dangote Refinery Production, believes that if the Nigeria Government sells Crude to him in local Currency and in return, he sales to the Marketers in the same way, is just a matter of times Naira will regain it’s lost values.

Speaking through a release he issued to Newsmen, Thursday, in Kano, the National President of the Forum, Dr. Bature AbdulAziz, insisted that President Tinubu deserves commendation for making the Refinery become a reality, but he said, the Government needs to step up full cooperation with the Refinery helps Citizens.

“There should be a serious working cooperation and understanding between the Government and Dangote Refinery to one ensure that the prices of Petroleum when he fully Commences Production is reduced, secondly to curtail the hyper Foreign Currency rises and stabilize the Naira”.

He added, “I believe, when the Refinery takes full production all those Nigeria money that has been wasted in the name of importing Refined Petroleum will be channeled to other important sectors that will boost the living standards of Nigerians”.

Dr Bature AbdulAziz explained that the actualization of the Dangote Refinery Production shows that all the promises of President Tinubu will be achieved, “what he requires at this juncture is the patient and understanding of the Citizens”.

The Elders Forum, also urged President Tinubu to give much emphasis on agriculture, noting that in the whole of Nigeria’s 774 Local Government areas only about 20 do not have active Agricultural activities, as such with given the Sector government attention, it will drastically curtail some serious Insecurities at the local areas.

In the same vein, Dr Bature AbdulAziz said the Government needs to do more on the issue of Security because the problems across the nation are becoming something else.

He said, “Government, needs to devise a new strategy with given Intelligence networking more regards and attention, although we have seen President Tinubu serious efforts but more need to be done to safeguard the lives of Nigerians”, he appealed.