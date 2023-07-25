‘Sell 445,000 reserved oil barrels to stabilise petrol pump price’

The Nigerian government should sell the daily allocation of 445,000 barrels of crude oil for domestic refining and use the proceeds to import refined petroleum products through licensed petroleum marketers in Nigeria, Chief Consultant at BAA Consult, Dr. Abiodun Adedipe, has suggested. He spoke on “Nigeria: Reasoned Response to Fuel Subsidy Removal- What, Why and How?” during a training programme for journalists.

He opined that by exchanging crude oil for refined petrol through licensed oil marketers, importers would be less exposed to the forex crisis, leading to a more stable pump price. He said that his recommendation could be a solution to the foreign exchange crisis faced by oil marketers, which has contributed to the increase in the pump price of petrol in Nigeria.

According to him, implementing the measure could reduce the cost of importing petroleum products and the volatility of pump prices. He stated that this arrangement could be sustained until Nigeria ends the importation of petroleum products.