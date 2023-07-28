Eze Not Ready To Extend His Stay At Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park has been busy with their star players, something is stirring in the Eagles’ nest.

Eberechi Eze, the midfielder maestro of Crystal Palace and England international, has made a daring decision, one that could shape the future trajectory of his career.

According to trusted sources in and around Crystal Palace, Eze has declined the chance to prolong his stay in Selhurst Park.

Eze, a linchpin in the Palace squad has had an extraordinary journey with the Eagles, one that reached a crescendo with his first cap for England.

The 25-year-old was involved in all 38 Premier League outings, netting an impressive 10 goals and providing four assists to his teammates.

Having crossed over from Queens Park Rangers in 2020, Eze’s current contract with Palace still has two years to run.

It’s no surprise that Palace are eager to secure their star player on a fresh contract, particularly in light of recent developments.

But Eze’s future at Selhurst Park has taken a tumultuous turn.

With the departure of Wilfried Zaha to Galatasaray on a free transfer and Michael Olise drawing Chelsea’s eyes, retaining Eze’s services has become an even more pressing priority for Crystal Palace.

However, Eze is adamant of putting pen on a new contract proposed by Palace.

This dramatic turn of events may not necessarily signal an imminent departure from Selhurst Park for Eze, but it certainly raises the eyebrows of potential suitors, chief among them, the Red Devils of Manchester United.

Manchester United have been rumoured to have an interest in Eze, especially as a contingency plan if their pursuit of Mason Mount had proven fruitless.

With the United’s recent successful acquisition of the Chelsea talisman courtesy of Erik ten Hag, one might be tempted to assume United’s interest in Eze might have cooled off.

If the Mount experiment doesn’t bear fruit at Old Trafford, or Ten Hag decides to reignite the flame of interest for Eze, a move for the Crystal Palace midfield engine suddenly appears more plausible than before.

In a swirling storm of contract talks, future planning, and interest from the biggest of clubs, the next chapter promises to be intriguing. As for Eze, it’s clear that his journey is just beginning.