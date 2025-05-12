Selfish Interest May Sink PDP Deeper In 2027- Wike

Share

Federal Capital Territory( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has declared that the major opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) may sink deeper into defeat in 2027 general elections due to selfish interest.

Wike noted that there has been palpable confusion within the internal organs of the party, capable of further crippling the it unless the leaders rise to the occasion.

The Minister who disclosed this on Monday during his periodic live media chat on some select television stations, also asserted that the problem of the party was self-inflicted.

According to him, “Leadership is key, if you don’t show the right leadership you will suffer for it and this is what I have been saying,” Wike stated.

Meanwhile, the Minister during the chat also revealed that the suspended governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara has reached out and begged him for reconciliation.

Wike stated that Fubara came along two APC governors to him, seeking reconciliation.

“Yes, he came with two governors, unfortunately, they are APC governors, I won’t pursue him. He said he wants peace, and I also want peace.

“This means that there is an open window for you to take the necessary steps if you want peace. This is a self-inflicted injury; he doesn’t need it,” he said.

He also criticized the backlash faced by the current governor of Delta State and his predecessor over their political choices, particularly the decision to support President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress.

“When people talk about the governor of Delta State and his predecessor moving out of PDP to APC, what wrong did he do? That he said he was going to support Tinubu, that was the crime”, he added.

