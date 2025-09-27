Selfcare Summit: Experts Harp On Health Literacy

The second edition of the D’Bio Wellness & Selfcare Summit is an event to spread health literacy for individuals to take an active role in their health and to enforce self-care.

The event took place on September 24, 2025, at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Conference & Exhibition Centre, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos. bringing together health advocates, stakeholders in the pharmaceutical sector, industry professionals, community leaders, and representatives from various sectors, including entertainment and education.

This year’s summit centred on the vital theme, “Self-Care as a Driver of Optimal Health and Wellness,” aiming to elevate awareness and cultivate a culture of self-care among Nigerians.

The summit’s goals reflect the pressing need to address health outcomes across the nation by emphasising self-care as an accessible and essential element of overall well-being. Organisers aimed to empower participants with knowledge, strategies, and tools to engage actively in their health management.

Dr Monica Hemben Eimunjeze, the host and convener, highlighted the essence of the summit in her welcome address, stating, “For me, this event is something that is very key.

Whichever sector or area you are in, selfcare and health aren’t the exclusive preserve for those of us who are trained in the healthcare space.” She underscored the importance of widespread health literacy, stating that it is crucial for individuals to take an active role in their health.

Dr. Eimunjeze articulated the summit’s vision to engage diverse groups, particularly youth, through various platforms such as entertainment and journalism to drive health messages home. “By the time you start making health a priority, its a bit late,” she remarked, emphasizing the importance of early engagement.

She further pointed out the seven pillars of self-care outlined by the International Selfcare Foundation (ISF), which include health literacy, nutrition, physical exercise, rational use of products, and mental health. Dr. Eimunjeze concluded her address with a call for collective action to enforce the impact of self-care within the population, encouraging attendees to ride along in improving health outcomes throughout Nigeria and beyond.

Representing the chairman of the event, Pharm. Friday Enaholo, Assistant General Manager (Marketing) at Fidson, delivered the opening remarks.

He emphasized the foundational concept of self-love as essential to achieving wellness. “The word ‘self-care’ starts with self-love. If you love yourself, you will want to achieve wellness and sustain it,” said Pharm. Enaholo.

He poignantly noted that “one can look healthy and be sick inside,” stressing that true wellness encompasses both physical and mental health. He urged all present to support DBio in their respective fields, enhancing public awareness and empowering individuals to become ambassadors of the self-care movement.

Dr. Victor ‘Gbenga Afolabi, CEO of Hazon Holdings and Co-Founder of Wellness HMO, delivered the keynote address, focusing on the urgent need for self-care in the current healthcare landscape of Nigeria. “Self-care is no longer optional; it is essential to balance rising demand with finite resources,” he asserted, outlining the dual burden of infectious diseases and non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as hypertension and diabetes. He painted a stark picture of the nation’s healthcare challenges, including an overstretched system marked by a 1:10,000 doctor-to-patient ratio and soaring healthcare costs.

Highlighting the Six Pillars of Self-Care, Dr. Afolabi emphasised the importance of structured, evidence-based approaches to health management. He stated, “Self-care is the first line of defence; hospitals should be the last,” reinforcing the economic and social benefits of prioritising self-care within communities.

He called for supportive policies, access to affordable healthcare tools, and widespread education to fully integrate self-care within the fabric of Nigerian society.

The summit also welcomed distinguished dignitaries, including Dr. Fidelis Akhagboso Ayebae, Chairman of Fidson Healthcare PLC, represented by Pharm. Friday Enaholo; Nurse Omomowo O. Omolara, Assistant Director from the Lagos State Ministry of Health; Mrs Adenike, representing the President of Nigeria Airforce Officers’ Wives Association (NAFOWA); Prof. Lere Baale, CEO of Business Schools Netherlands and President, Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy; Pharm. I.G Anukwu, COO of Alpha Pharmacy; Pharm. Scholastica Mnena Lan, National Chairman ALPs represented by Pharm. (Pastor) Foluke; Mr Avinash Watts, Managing Director of Vitasage and Vice President of Medicef and Purobien Life Sciences; Mr Anthony Dike Anifite; Dr Victor ‘Gbenga Afolabi and Dr. Monica Hemben Eimunjeze.

The invited guests, including stakeholders and industry leaders, shared goodwill messages, emphasising their commitment to enhancing self-care

initiatives and fostering healthier communities. Their support underscores the importance of collaboration across sectors to drive meaningful change in public health.

As part of the Summit, attendees were treated to an engaging Product Presentation and Tour Exhibition, showcasing innovative health and wellness solutions. Numerous exhibitors participated, including prominent companies such as Nature’s Field, Fidson, Nemel, JOUF Pharmaceuticals Limited, Lagos School Business—Pan Atlantic University, Embassy Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals Ltd, Neimeth, M&B, Basic Supplement Immunboost, Greenlife Pharmaceuticals Ltd, and Swipha, alongside Agewell and others.

This exhibition aimed to highlight the latest advancements in healthcare products and supplements, providing attendees with firsthand experience of the tools and resources available to support their self-care journeys.

Through interactive displays and informative presentations, exhibitors emphasized the importance of combining quality products with health knowledge, reinforcing the summit’s mission to empower individuals in managing their health and wellness effectively.

The D’Bio Wellness & Selfcare Summit made it evident that collective engagement in self-care practices could lead to transformative impacts, empowering individuals and strengthening health outcomes across Nigeria. This summit not only reaffirmed the importance of self-care but also galvanised a community effort towards a healthier future.