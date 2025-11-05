Self-Styled Footballer, 2 Others Convicted For Cybercrime In Kwara

The Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction of a self-styled footballer, Musa Ayomide Olasunkanmi, for offences bordering on impersonation and retention of proceeds of crime.

Justice Haleema Saleeman of the Kwara State High Court, sitting in Ilorin, gave the judgment while deciding on a three-count of fraud brought against the defendant by the anti-graft agency.

Similarly, last Friday, the antigraft agency secured the conviction of Owolabi Bolaji Abduljeleel and Ayomide Fawas Olaoye before the same court, presided over by Justice Saleeman, for offences bordering on cybercrime.

According to the proof of evidence, Olasunkanmi, who claimed to be a footballer, retained over N3.4 million in his Kuda Microfinance Bank account, proceeds traced to fraudulent activities.

He also obtained $500 (Five Hundred US Dollars) from one Karyn and $1,000 (One Thousand US Dollars) from one Courtney Rouse under the guise of a romantic relationship.

Specifically, count one of the charge against Musa reads in part: “That you, Musa Ayomide Olasunjanmi between January to October, 2025, in Ilorin, Kwara State did knowingly had under your control the sum of N3,453,000.00 in your bank account, which you knew to be proceeds of criminal conduct.

Also, AYOMIDE FAWAS OLAOYE (Alias: Lizzy) was said to have in June, 2025 obtained the sum of N2,069,000.00, which he knew to be proceed of criminal conduct.

Upon his plea of guilt, counsel to the EFCC, Andrew Akoja and Omolade Ajibola, reviewed the facts of In her judgment, Justice Saleeman sentenced Musa, Ayomide Fawas Olaoye and Owolabi Bolaji Abduljeleel to varying jail sentences with different option of fines.