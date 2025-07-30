Self-Reflection Essential For Personal Growth

Reviewing a book that dwells on the Cultures of two worlds is somewhat striking, especially, when it concerns influencers on personal information, its aftermath on the survivors, that pretend to co-exist happily in the New world.

Angela Rosemarie Morris, the author of ‘Don’t Let Them Stop You… It’s Personal’, which has been retitled ‘Migrants Fear in New World’ has been able to simplify these chronic issues that affect AfricanCaribbeans in the diaspora.

The reviewer of this book is constrained to the feelings of Morris’ lonely voice of story telling, recoiled in tranquility, in a far away New World.

She escapes from the turbulence of life, without trepidation, but full of excitement as a survivor. When she says, “Not tears of sadness, but joy that this girl from the Council Housing Estates of Battersea in London, England, could over all the odds and lead a remarkable life and was still living to tell the tale.” pg1.

Although, this is her debut book, she has fashioned out her own style of motivational book, by engaging her readers on intellectual exercise for self reflection.

“Self reflection is an essential tool for personal growth and development allowing individuals to gain a deeper understanding of their emotions.It requires taking the time to slow down and reflect on one’s experiences.” pg139.

She has distinguished herself, as one of the new writers that is joining the league of Amazon writers , since the book is said to have been published by Authentic Worth, in 2023.

Between the age brackets of eight and nine years, Morris has started reading ,when she says,” I was a shy child who spent her head in a book.By the time I was eight or nine years old I had read most of the Encyclopedia Britannia and my thirst for knowledge knew no boundaries”.

pg124. She has read a lot of books, with – out knowing that she is preparing herself to be celebrated in the fu – ture, “I found out many years later that my IQ was very high….. I am both academic and entrepreneurial, my childhood didn’t know this, however my childhood does and I embrace it wholeheartedly.”

pg124. Her survival of health challenge of pneumonia from birth for six months, surprised the nurses that looked after her on her sick bed, as she puts it,”I was too busy fighting my health war of pneumonia and then double pneumonia from my birth to six months.

My name is Angela Rosemarie, it was given to me on my deathbed by my parents by order of the nurses who did not expect me to survive long birth”.1. These nurses are likened to the Angel Gabriel, who revealed to Zechariah to name his son, John the Baptist .

Though, both Zechariah and his kinsmen have no choice than to accept. But the author never revealed it to us, if the name given to her is the name her mother had intended.As John the Baptist serves as a forerunner of hope and so with Angela Rosemarie Morris leading her people out of prison to be sole director of their life.

She is an eye opener to her race, her presence on this planet is to liberate the people of her colour from fear for many years, as no one has come up with a similar book of note.

Again, the illustration cover of the book, of a man in its usual environment excited, gazes at the sky,after the writer has motivated him, suggests freedom.He stretches out his hands to the sky of someone covered in a dark silhouette, yearning for liberation, escaping from danger in which the red connotes and peace is restored with white stripes.

Morris is not a writer by accident, rather she is born for the purpose of liberating her people from prison in the New world by raising hope, likewise,John the Baptist.

The good news she has for her people is the book that comes with tears of fulfillment at midnight in an aircraft travelling from Jamaica back to England.

She is still connected to her root.She has been taken into cognizance of these cultures, that Jamaica people uphold secrecy which is not so with the Western world because of the invention of the digital Media.

She inherited a culture where you are not expected to reveal your personal information. she cannot tell if it is superstition and this culture has been in existence from generation to generation.

50 years later,”The age of digital media is in full force in the Western world and all we can do is manage it the best way we can.” pg10. Morris escapes from fear to tell her own story, when she says,”I took a moment to go to the Cubicle to thank God that I had made it thus far and what an incredible journey it had been, Not tears of sadness but joy ……

1 In her settled New World is exclusively for the White and if you are fortunate to co-exist in the new world, you must work very hard to survive,”I arrived in a world of No blacks, No Irish, No dogs, .…”Imagine in those days, regardless of how poorly your children were due to your economic circumstances….… pg1.

She believes that we all have a lot of things in common irrespective of race…”This is about doing our best to live our lives with a sense of being whole in every way. There is a Commonality.”

pg6. The author presented this book to herself as a gift on her 60th birthday. Other writers,it would have been a double celebration. For her choosing not to celebrate her birthday, indicates that the birthday celebration is inconsequential.

Morris is not peculiar to other writers, she is born to raise awareness on how to conquer fear,”This book is written for individuals who invariably lack a strong identity, are stuck, powerless or trapped in a world of other people’s opinions.”

The, “Influencers” can have a varying degree of influence over how we see life and how we interact with everyone,” as she mentions them to be those ,”who raised u, lived with siblings, played with us, loved us, taught us , worked with us, and even prayed with us.

3. The author assures her readers that reading the book they will become sole director of their own life, “This book is all about you becoming the person you want to be with some inspiration and motivation from me and losing the fear of people’s opinions…. you can be the sole director of your own life, no longer a prisoner of other people’s fears and insecurities”.

5. She speaks the minds of her audience,”I am not a therapist, but I understand therapy principles…..I can read minds! Just thought I would put that in before you ask. I decode personality profiles for which no psychology qualifications are required.2.