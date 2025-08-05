Self-Medication: A Silent Dance With Death

Hospital visits are not common and many residents in Zuba, like most Nigerians, only visit hospitals if their illnesses persist after multiple self medication, OGUNSANYA FATIMAH reports

In rural communities across Nigeria, access to healthcare is near zero and citizens frequently resort to using drugs without a valid prescription. When they are sick, rather than going to the doctor to be treated, they prefer to self-medicate by going to the pharmacy and purchasing drugs based on their symptoms. Self-medication is the selection and use of medicine by individuals to treat self-identified illnesses or symptoms.

In other words, it refers to the taking or using drugs without a prescription from a licensed medical professional to treat selfdiagnosed symptoms. It also includes the repeated and excessive use of a prescribed drug to treat recurring symptoms. In a nutshell, self-medication occurs when a person purchases drugs to treat an illness or symptom without first receiving a proper diagnosis from a certified medical practitioner.

It also refers to the continuous and excessive use of drugs. It is not limited to drugs; it also includes taking herbs, remedies, food spices, supplements, vitamins, and other substances without the supervision of a medical professional.

Drug abuse

Self-medication is convenient, but the risks outweigh the benefits. Its risks include drug dependence, drug resistance, and addiction. Self-medication can also be categorized as a form of drug abuse. Drug abuse is more than simply using harmful substances, whether legal or illegal. It’s not just about smoking marijuana and consuming other substances like cough syrup to get high.

It refers to the overuse and misuse of a specific prescription. It entails taking drugs without the approval of a certified medical professional or practitioner, or under the supervision of one. It’s not just drugs; it’s also the use of medicinal herbs and spices like agbo, alcohol, food spices like turmeric, cloves, garlic, and so on, supplements and vitamins, and traditional concoctions like sex and fertility boosters.

Self-medication as a form of drug abuse is understudied in schools, health care facilities, and religious institutions, so most people are unaware of its health consequences. Many people believe that when they are sick, they can walk to the pharmacy and buy any drug they want, but this should not be the case.The most common type of selfmedication is the use of painkillers. It is widely used for all types of pain, regardless of whether a drug is required or not.

In Zuba, a semi-urban community on the outskirts of Abuja, there are medicine vendors who sell drugs to people on the streets. They are not pharmacists. They sell a variety of pain relievers, sex boosters, and other products. Some are referred to as tradomedical. Inside Abuja observed that many people in Zuba often practice selfmedication because of various reasons ranging from the cost of medical services to long wait times in hospitals.

For some it’s because they don’t know its dangers. “If you go to the hospital, the queue is always too much. Even if I go to the hospital very early, like around 6 o’clock, I will get number one hundred and something,” says Mr. Adams. “Going to the pharmacy is much better than visiting the hospital; if you go to the hospital, the time wasted and the money spent is something else,” says Rebecca.

Self-medication is done in different ways, including using over-thecounter drugs, taking less or more than the recommended dosage, sharing and using leftover medication, mixing drugs without medical supervision, using traditional remedies without supervision, and using drugs for non-medicinal purposes, such as stress relief.

Dangers

The dangers are not widely known in the community, so many people indulge in it. Some people go to the drugstore to buy drugs ( tablets and syrup) based on their self-diagnosis, while others stick with a specific drug because it worked well for them in the past. Some prescribe drugs to others based on their experience with the drugs. The same is true for herbs, supplements, vitamins, and spices.

Misdiagnosis, which can result in incorrect treatment or worsening of health conditions, is one of the negative consequences of selfmedication. When a person uses a drug without a prescription or without consulting a medical professional, there is a high risk of misdiagnosis. Misdiagnosis occurs when a person’s medical condition is incorrectly identified. This results in inappropriate treatment, which can prolong illness. It can also exacerbate the underlying illness, delay the proper diagnosis, and result in serious complications and death.

It also imposes a financial burden by requiring more expenditure of funds for drugs and treatment. Drug resistance occurs when drugs become less effective or completely ineffective in treating the specific disease or ailment for which they are intended; this is also a risk. This is common with the continued use and overuse of painkillers and antibiotics.

This can have serious health consequences, including higher drug costs, longer illness and recovery times, severe health consequences, and an increased risk of death. The dangers do not stop with misdiagnosis and drug resistance; drug interaction is also a risk. Drug interaction occurs when two or more drugs are taken and react with one another in the body, resulting in harmful and reduced effects. Drug interactions can weaken one or both drugs, increase the risk of side effects and toxicity, and lead to overdose.

Addiction

Drug addiction is uncommon in Zuba, but not unknown. Many people believe that drug addiction is associated with the use of illegal and harmful substances, but when viewed from a different perspective, drug addiction can be extremely common. The repeated use of drugs to relieve emotional or physical pain without medical supervision can result in drug addiction and dependence.

This is common when people take painkillers, sleeping pills, sex boosters, and stimulants on a regular basis to relieve stress, fatigue, and chronic pain. Over time, the body becomes reliant on them to function. Sometimes a person will take a medication to treat a specific symptom, but the symptom is not the actual illness; this is known as masking of sickness. Often, people treat symptoms rather than the illness; for example, a person may take medication for tiredness and fatigue when the actual illness is diabetes.

This masking of sickness frequently leads to people spending more money on unnecessary medication, resulting in financial waste. The person occasionally spends more money on medication without getting better. The use of various medications can result in prolonged illness, which can lead to complications during emergencies, including death. Doctors find it difficult to treat a patient who has taken a lot of medication before coming to the hospital.

Before administering any medication, the doctor must know what medication the patient had previously used and how they used it. A doctor at the local clinic complained that patients are not always forthcoming about the medications they took before coming to the hospital. “Patients are not always forthcoming about the medication they took prior to arriving at the hospital; without knowing what they took, we cannot administer any medication,” says the doctor.

Call for action

Self-medication is not only dangerous; it can also be fatal. To control it in society, community members, individuals, health care providers, religious institutions, and government policies must all work together. Health campaigns should be launched to raise awareness about the complications and risks of selfmedication. Safe medicine practice should be incorporated into the school curriculum.

Over-the-counter drug sales should be strictly regulated; drugs should not be sold without a prescription from a certified medical practitioner. Drug vendors and unregistered pharmacies should be checked out. The culture of visiting the doctors, nurses, and certified pharmacists should be promoted. Mobile clinics and telemedicine should be introduced to make health care more accessible. Periodic health checkups should be encouraged to reduce self-diagnosis.