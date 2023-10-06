Self-Injecting Family Planning System Gives Women Freedom in Contraceptive

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), the Society for Family Health has begun training citizens on self-injecting family planning methods through the Delivering Innovation in Self-Care (DISC) Project to reduce unplanned pregnancies.

The Project Manager for Ondo State, Gbemisola Aiyemowa said they have deployed supervisors, monitors, and evaluation officers to all the 18 local government areas of the state to create awareness for the self-care interventions, self-inject family planning method through the Delivering Innovation in Self- Care (DISC) Project.

Speaking in Akure recently, the state capital, Aiyemowa, said the awareness and sensitisation on injecting contraceptives became necessary to provide more information about contraceptive self-injection through the DISC project.

According to her, the project aims to help women take charge of their reproductive health, particularly Family Planning through the use of a contraceptive injectable called DMPA-SC (Sayana Press) which can be self-injected by women in their personal spaces after being initially taught by a trained health care professional.

Her words "This provides women with privacy, convenience, reduced hospital visits and waiting times, reduced cost to access contraception, thus giving women agency and autonomy as regards accessing modern contraceptives. "The need to drive self-care in contraception was further reinforced by the COVID-19 pandemic which necessitated strict lockdown policies and restriction of movement across Nigeria thus denying women access to medical facilities to access modern contraceptives.

“The outcome of this was an increase in unplanned pregnancies and a resultant spike in antenatal registration/attendance nationwide. So we decided to push for self-care when it comes to family planning through the use of self-care injections, “This allows a woman to be able to inject herself in the comfort of her room, unlike other family planning methods you have to get to a place of a facility to get attended to by a trained professional.

“But this, once you have been at the facility and you are taught how to use it, just like insulin that is given to diabetic patients. This was one of the reasons we are trying to push for the use of self-injection so that women can access family planning in the comfort of their homes. “We don’t want women to keep giving birth to the number of children they cannot cater for, if this becomes universally acceptable and embraced, it would afford a lot of women to be able to take charge of their family planning.

“It would also help to limit unplanned pregnancy. We all know what we are facing today, the economic realities of our nation, we want to keep children by choice and not by chance.”

She said that the programme was launched in 2022 and will roll through 2024 to empower women to take charge of their sexual and reproductive health. According to her: “It supports women’s knowledge and demand for self-care. Self-care means that they can administer themselves with the family planning method anywhere includ- ing the comfort of their homes.

“It will also help them access Family Planning services wherever they want, and it is very effective. We have trained supervisors who will cascade them in their local government areas to health providers.” She disclosed that the DISC Project in the state celebrated World Contraception Day on September 26 through a clinic event at the state hospital.

According to Ayemowa, women of reproductive age were given access to routine general check-ups, sensitisation, and awareness about modern contraceptives including DMPA-SC self-injection as well as provision of Family Planning services at the Family Planning Department of the hospital.

She said: “Women are encouraged to access more information about contraceptive self-injection through the DISC project dedicated digital platforms such as; the Airtel to Airtel Toll Free Line (421), Whatsapp Digital Companion (07068012106), Facebook/ Instagram; Discover Your Power NG.”

The Assistant Director of Nursing, State Hospital, Mrs Akinubi Ruth Oluwatoyin, noted that the implementation of the project by the Society for Family Health in the state has witnessed tremendous acceptance, saying women are excited about the opportunities for self-care this unique contraceptive (DMPA-SC) affords them. She stressed the need to create more awareness of the self-inject contraceptive and said: “The health provider should train more women at the health facility and ascertain their competence before they’re provided with the take-home injection to last her for another three months.

The DMPA-SC is also available in pharmacies at an affordable cost. “A woman can now inject on her own time and in places where she feels safe and comfortable. It reduces her frequent visits to a health facility, which draws attention to her health- seeking behaviour but with the self- inject contraceptive she can be more private and confidential

“It has also been discovered that different jobs women do may prevent them from visiting a health facility for re-injection or their next appointment after their family planning method expires. When women are trained on self-care contraception, it reduces clinic visits, so this affords them the power to take responsibility for their health.”

She, however, disclosed that people are coming for self-injection because it has fewer side effects compared to other methods, they can take it and administer it by themselves, instead of spending money to visit the clinic, but stressed the need for more awareness.

According to her, the awareness creation on the use of the self-inject contraceptive is an "improvement from what we had before because after being trained, it reduces every-three-month lengthy visits to a health facility, which draws attention to her health-seeking behaviour. "It reduces lengthy waiting times, and she can then re-inject herself without interrupting her day. Her use can be more private and confidential (as it can be done in her bed- room, office, shops."

Her words: “It is an awareness to the people in our community, the importance of doing it when we celebrate it yearly, we advertise, we make publication about family planning and the aim of family planning is that both husband and wife to plan their family, so that they would be able to decide the number of children they can cater for, not just to be giving birth unnecessarily, particularly, the ones they won’t be able to cater for, not even in this poor economic situation in the country.

“People are coming for the self- injection because it has fewer side effects compared to other methods easily available to the people taking it. When we teach them how to take it, they can take it and administer it by themselves, instead of spending money to visit the clinic. “Indeed, some religions don’t take it, but this, they can take it, because it is not an invasive procedure, and even the client can do it; we teach them the side to put the injection on.

“We have people that go round to inform them about family planning, but here in the hospital, we do go to the centres, because we have mothers there and we do educate them on self-injectable methods. We usually go to antenatal clinics to educate them more about it. After delivery, they come here to take the injection. How we do it here is that we reach out to the mothers; we have people that go from house to house disseminating information about the procedure.