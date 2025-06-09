Self Defence: Group Petitions AGF, Seeks Reversal Of Death Sentence On Farmer

Share

A global coalition led by Hope Behind Bars Africa has petitioned the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) to intervene in the controversial case of one, Sunday Jackson, a farmer currently on death row for killing an herdsman in what the coalition argued was an act of self-defence.

The petition, submitted on June 2, 2025, is titled: “Petition to the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice for intervention in the case of Mr. Sunday Jackson”, calls for a temporary moratorium on executions, judicial review and constitutional clarity around selfdefence laws in Nigeria.

Reports have it that in 2014, Sunday Jackson was working on his farm in Adamawa State when a Fulani herds man, Ardo Bawuro, allegedly trespassed with his cattle.

A confrontation however ensued, and Bawuro reportedly stabbed Jackson multiple times. In a desperate attempt to save his life, Jackson disarmed the herdsman and fatally stabbed him in the neck.

Despite arguing that he acted purely in self-preservation, Jackson was convicted and eventually sentenced to death. On March 7, 2025, the Supreme Court upheld the death sentence, sparking outrage among legal and civil rights groups. The majority opinion of the court ruled that the threat had ended once Jackson disarmed his attacker, making the final stab “excessive and unjustified”.

However, a dissenting judge argued that the threat to Jackson’s life hadn’t ended and that his actions remained within the legal definition of self-defence.

The coalition’s petition challenges whether state-level Penal Code provisions—specifically Section 222(2)—can override the federal Constitution’s Section 33(2)(a), which permits the use of deadly force in genuine acts of self-defence .

It urges the Attorney General to refer the matter back to the Supreme Court for constitutional scrutiny, citing inconsistencies in the judgement and broader implications for selfdefence laws in Nigeria.

The petition reads: “The right to life is meaningless if individuals cannot defend themselves without fear of wrongful conviction. The law must consider the reality of violent confrontations, not just theoretical legal interpretations.

“The coalition is therefore calling on the AGF to initiate a constitutional review of the case. Encourage ‘amicus briefs’ from legal and civil society groups to harmonize self-defence laws nationwide.

“Impose a moratorium on executions, especially in cases involving self-defence. Review all death penalty cases where self-defence is a factor.

“Failure to act would send a dangerous message that victims who survive attacks could be punished more harshly than their aggressors. Sunday Jackson’s case must not become a tragic precedent, executing a man who fought to survive would be a betrayal of both justice and humanity”

