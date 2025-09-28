Selena Gomez Weds Benny Blanco In Glamorous Ceremony

Popular American actress and singer, Selena Gomez has officially tied the knot with music producer, Benny Blanco, in a glamorous wedding ceremony in Southern California.

The 33-year-old Only Murders in the Building star shared a carousel of photos and videos from the celebration held on Saturday in Santa Barbara County.

Radiating joy in a Ralph Lauren wedding gown. Blanco, born Benjamin Joseph Levin, complemented her look in a sleek tuxedo.

In the Instagram post captioned simply “9.27.25” with two white heart emojis, Gomez is seen embracing and laughing with Blanco. The groom sweetly responded in the comments: “My wife in real life.”

According to Vogue, the ceremony took place at the exclusive Hope Ranch, a coastal enclave about 90 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

The guest list was as dazzling as the occasion, with Taylor Swift, Gomez’s longtime best friend, joining Ed Sheeran, Paris Hilton, and co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short among the 170 attendees.

Both Gomez and Blanco wore Ralph Lauren, with the fashion house credited for designing their wedding looks.

The couple’s relationship became public in December 2023, and they announced their engagement in late 2024. Blanco, 37, has been a long-time collaborator with Gomez, producing hits like Same Old Love and Kill Em with Kindness.

Earlier in 2025, the pair released their joint album I Said I Love You First, further cementing their personal and professional partnership.

Their Hope Ranch wedding marks not just a milestone in their relationship but one of Hollywood’s most celebrated unions of the year.