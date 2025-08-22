Selena Gomez Remains Hopeful About Motherhood Despite Health Challenges

American singer and actress, Selena Gomez has expressed optimism about becoming a mother in the future, despite her ongoing health struggles that make it unsafe for her to carry a child.

The 33-year-old star, who previously revealed that her womb cannot support pregnancy due to her medical condition, said she feels grateful for the alternatives available to her.

Speaking in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Gomez said, “I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me.”

While she acknowledged that having a child through surrogacy or adoption would “look a little different,” the pop star stressed that it doesn’t matter to her. “It’ll be my baby,” she added.

Gomez, who suffers from lupus (an autoimmune disease), has explained in the past that carrying a child herself could put her life at risk.

The singer is currently engaged to music producer Benny Blanco, with their engagement officially announced in December 2024.