Selective Outrage: Cognitive Dissonance In Public Reactions To Youth Vs Adult Disrespect (II)

Share

I start the Part II of this piece with a right of reply to one of my readers – Mr. Charles Nzete,

“Your piece on the above captioned refers.

It’s hard to draw a parallel between two of the scenarios you highlighted in your piece. The first was the UNIZIK student who displayed a lack of ‘African values’ by physically assaulting and insulting one of her lecturers. Her action was totally unacceptable and was rightly condemned. Her action was clearly against our beliefs and values.

The second was reacting to an economic situation that has adversely affected everyone in an economic space significantly. She was lamenting the economic situation and calling out the one whose policies have brought untold hardship on hapless people. She was not standing in front of the President and pointing hands (how dare she?). (Not a terrible man but ‘terrible president’). Speaking out against harsh economic policies is (or should be) a value to be embraced. This by all parameters is in line with our values and beliefs; she was thus rightly supported #LetHerSpeak. Where is the dissonance?”

The assertion that “no dissonance exists” between the UNIZIK student’s physical aggression and the Boa Tinubu critic’s verbal outburst hinges on a false dichotomy: the conflation of justifiable dissent with justifiable disrespect.

Mr. Charles mentioned a misplaced parallel. My perspective on this is different though. Yes, condemning economic hardship is a societal value, but how we do so matters. The UNIZIK student crossed a line by assaulting a lecturer – this is unacceptable, just as the Tinubu critic’s language “terrible president” veered into personal contempt and not policy critique. African values prize respectful assertiveness, not unchecked aggression—whether toward a lecturer or a president. The dissonance lies in celebrating one form of incivility while condemning the other, simply because we agree with the sentiment. This is where we have the culture of selective outrage

Mr Charles’ defense is that; “She was lamenting, not insulting”; but ignores the verbal violence embedded in phrases like “terrible president.” Would we accept a student calling a lecturer “terrible teacher” for failing them?

How about this respectful dissent; “Your policies harm Nigerians; we demand positive change”. We can truly preserve dignity without diluting urgency. The #LetHerSpeak movement’s triumph shouldn’t hinge on endorsing disrespect but on championing accountability with decorum. NOIpolls in 2023 also revealed that 72% of Nigerians believe protests lose credibility when laced with insults.

This paper’s goal isn’t to police frustration but to unify our decorum. We teach children to say, “I have a different perspective to your decision”—not “You’re terrible or stupid”—because respect and critique aren’t mutually exclusive. If we normalize “venting” as advocacy, we raise a generation that confuses loudness with legitimacy, eroding the very values the reader claims to uphold. Professor J. F. Ajayi, a historian once asserted “when I was young, we protested colonialism with placards, not insults, because even our enemies deserved spoken respect

I have three suggested interventions parent coaches can teach parents and school leaders on how to solve this problem of selective outrage and cognitive dissonance

1. Assertive, Not Aggressive. It is about cultivating respectful resistance. Teaching youth to critique oppressive systems without mirroring the aggression they oppose is the cornerstone of ethical assertiveness. Students can be trained to use structured framework in adopting formulas like; “I oppose fuel subsidy removals because they impoverish my family. I demand transparency. Also, programs like “Speak Truth, Show Respect” – modeled after South Africa’s post-apartheid youth dialogues train students to use structured frameworks. Here is a data to support this; A 2023 UNESCO study in Rwanda found that schools teaching assertive (not aggressive) protest reduced student-violence incidents by 62%, while doubling civic engagement. This approach preserves cultural values of respect while empowering youth to hold power accountable—without becoming what they condemn.

2. Adult Accountability: Adult accountability breeds self-regulating institutions. Parent coaches and policymakers must collaborate to create “Accountability Charters”. It is a binding code of conduct for adults in authority (leaders, teachers, parents). We can have a “Respectful Leadership Initiative” that mandates public figures who insult others (online/offline) to issue apologies or face social sanctions e.g., suspended social media verification or visa ban. How about Institutional Leverage where schools and NGOs can adopt “modeling audits”; teens and youth evaluate adults’ consistency, for instance, “Did Dad insult the governor but punish me for yelling at him?”. An African proverb supports this; “A child who sees an elder climb a tree knows it’s edible fruit.” Adults must be the change they demand from youth.

3. Values in Action. These are public scorecards. We can launch metrics that show annual public rankings of institutions/leaders based on behavioral consistency and not just performance. A case study of Indonesia is a perfect example of this with their Ethical Leader Index initiative of 2023. This boosted public trust by 41% by grading officials on humility and accountability. This makes moral clarity visible.

Dissonance isn’t in what we critique but how. A society that excuses any disrespect—left or right, young or old—loses the moral authority to condemn all of it.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

