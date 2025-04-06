Selective Outrage: Cognitive dissonance in public reactions to youth vs adult disrespect (I)

Share

Moral standards, traditionally upheld as society’s guiding compass, are meant to be unambiguous—transcending ethnicity, politics, religion, and personal biases. Yet, a 2023 NOIPolls (Ngozi Okonjo Iweala) survey revealed that 72 per cent of Nigerians believe societal judgments on “acceptable behavior” are influenced by political or ethnic affiliations. This erosion of ethical consistency has birthed a culture of cognitive dissonance in our clime, where the same public that vilifies youth for disrespecting authority applauds adults for identical behavior under the guise of “civic expression.”

I have three case studies where hypocrisy laid bare to support my paper: First is the UNIZIK Student and the Lecturer

It was reported in all the newspapers on February 16, 2025, the verbal assault by Nnamdi Azikiwe University student on one of the lecturers of the University who interrupted her TikTok video faced nationwide condemnation. A Pulse Nigeria analysis showed 89 per cent of social media comments condemned her, citing “African values.” They believe it was wrong for her to insult someone old enough to be her father. Yet, weeks later, when a lady criticized President Tinubu calling him unprinted names as “terrible president” among others in a viral video, 64 per cent of tweets (source; Afrobarometer) supported her, with hashtags like #LetHerSpeak trending. The dissonance?

Both cases targeted authority figures “old enough to be parents,” but public judgment flipped based on perceived power imbalances

The third scenario is the Dr Obi Ezekwesili and Senator Nwebonyi Senate clash. The altercation occurred when Senator Nwebonyi insulted Dr. Ezekwesili after Dr Obi told him to “shut up” and the Senator replied, “You are an insult to womanhood” A Premium Times poll found 68 per cent of male respondents sided with Dr Ezekwesili, framing Nwebonyi’s act as “disrespect to motherhood.” Some remarked, it is an aberration in a part of Igboland for a man to raise his voice against a woman in anger. Notably, 54 per cent of these same respondents had earlier defended the Tinubu critic. This exposes a gendered layer: Women’s defiance is celebrated only when aligned with popular dissent.

The World Bank in 2024 carried out a nationally representative survey of 5,000 Nigerian youth (ages 18-35), 45 per cent agreed with the statement: ‘Older generations preach values they do not practice, making civic engagement feel pointless’. Source; Nigeria Youth Assessment Report: Civic Participation and Social Norms.

The presence of cognitive dissonance therefore calls for a need for a morally accepted compass for value clarity in parenting and public discourse, providing that when a society consciously align their preached values with practiced behavior, children receive the coherent ethical template they desperately need.

This paper underscores an urgent societal need to dismantle the prevailing notion that public sympathy or transient moods should dictate ethical standards. When adults celebrate disrespect in one context (e.g., political dissent) but condemn it in another (e.g., youth defiance), we propagate a dangerous relativism that erodes the very foundation of moral education.

Children, with their impressionable mind, as astute observers of social hypocrisy, internalize these contradictions, learning not principles but ‘convenience’—that “right” and “wrong” are negotiable based on popularity or personal gain. The consequence is a generation adrift, lacking an authentic moral compass to navigate life’s complexities. We need to be cautious here, else we will have to deal with intergenerational crisis of values

From a parenting perspective, this inconsistency constitutes a profound betrayal of our duty to model the value of integrity and respect. When a child witnesses their parent applauding a viral video of a citizen insulting a leader but punishing them for similar behavior toward them and their teachers, the lesson is clear; respect is not a value but a tool, applied selectively to serve power or passion.

Such dissonance leaves children emotionally and ethically confused, torn between preached ideals and practiced contradictions. Psychologists warn that this breeds cynicism; a 2024 study in the Journal of Moral Education found that adolescents exposed to adult hypocrisy exhibit 30 per cent higher rates of apathy toward societal norms. We cannot expect children to uphold values we ourselves weaponize or abandon at convenience.

This then call for codified and lived values where every hand must be on deck to break this cycle; parent coaches, educators, and policymakers must collaborate to define and live a non-negotiable value code. This requires conscientious effort in documenting core principles; for instance; value of respect is universal, not situational in school, homes, and leadership positions.

It will then be a good start for everyone; public figures and parents to confront their own inconsistencies, as children emulate deeds, not words; this will encourage intergenerational dialogue—spaces where youth critique adult failures without fear, fostering mutual growth. The goal is not rigidity but coherence: a world where children inherit not fragmented double standards but a stable ethical framework to adapt and build upon.

I shall be writing about suggested interventions parent coaches can deploy to address this societal malady in my next publication. Stay tuned!

