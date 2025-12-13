Seizure Of Nigerian-Owned Supertanker: Obi Calls For Thorough Investigation

2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has described the reported seizure of a Nigerian-owned supertanker by United States authorities over alleged crude oil theft as deeply troubling, saying the incident reflects a wider crisis that continues to damage Nigeria’s economy and global reputation.

In a statement released on Saturday, Obi said although full details of the case are still emerging, the development highlights the long-standing problem of crude oil theft, which he said has cost Nigeria billions of dollars annually.

“This development speaks to a much bigger crisis that has continued to undermine our national economy, our global reputation, and the future of our young people,” Obi said.

Obi noted that he has repeatedly warned over the years that crude oil theft has become a well-organised criminal enterprise, sustained by weak institutions, poor accountability, and an entrenched culture of impunity.

According to him, the consequences of resource theft are evident across the country, as stolen revenues translate into poorly funded schools, dilapidated hospitals, worsening insecurity, and rising poverty.

“When a nation’s most valuable resources are stolen in broad daylight, whether at home or on the high seas, its people inevitably suffer,” he stated.

The former Anambra State governor stressed that the seriousness of the reported supertanker seizure demands a thorough investigation to uncover the full facts and identify those responsible.

He argued that ordinary Nigerians cannot steal crude oil at such scale, insisting that only powerful networks are capable of sustaining the illicit trade.

“No responsible nation can afford to look away while its wealth is siphoned off by a network of powerful individuals,” Obi said.

Obi called on the Federal Government to urgently strengthen maritime security, reform regulatory agencies, and digitise the tracking of every barrel of oil produced in Nigeria to improve transparency and accountability.

He also urged authorities to dismantle the criminal cartels that have operated unchecked for decades.

Beyond enforcement, Obi stressed the need to restore Nigeria’s international image, warning that sustained reports of corruption and mismanagement discourage foreign investment.

“A nation cannot attract investment when it is constantly in the news for corruption, theft, and mismanagement,” he said.

He urged relevant Nigerian authorities to work with international partners to establish the facts surrounding the alleged seizure and ensure that anyone found complicit faces justice.

“Our nation cannot continue on this path,” Obi warned.

Obi said further that Nigeria possesses all the resources required to become a prosperous and respected nation but lacks competent and compassionate leadership that prioritises citizens’ welfare.

“It is time for that to change,” he said.