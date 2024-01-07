Seinde Signature Set To Reward Customers With All- Expense Paid Trip to Milan

Seinde Signature, the Salon de Parfum brand famous for collection and sale of Nice perfumes in Nigeria is set to mark their third anniversary in March 2024. To mark the third anniversary popularly called “Scentiversary,” the pioneer niche perfume company is sending two lucky customers and a staff member on an all-expenses-paid trip to the heart of artistic perfumery, Esxence in Milan. In celebration, Olufemi Olaseinde Olusola, Seinde Signature’s CEO, emphasized the importance of this trip: “Our third anniversary, Scentiversary 3, is a testament to our growth and passion for the art of perfumery.

We are excited to bring the raffle draw winners; Adie Anne Martina and David Idachaba, our lucky winners, along with our top marketer, Joy Olakunle, to experience the magic of Milan and the spectacular Esxence Perfumery Fair.” More so, the Brand Manager, Seinde Signature, Oreo- luwa Olusola, the trip to Milan, scheduled for March 2024, is to attend the Esxence Perfumery Festival for niche perfumery. “A lot of people don’t know that Milan is the center of the world when it comes to niche fragrances.

They have the most niche fragrance houses in the world. So this convention is basically like all the top perfumers, all the top brands, all the distributors, all the industry stakeholders are going to be there. So when our guests come, they get to meet them and we get to talk to them, they get to smell perfumes, get free perfumes, host them to multiple dinners, give them Limited Edition fragrances, and they will stay in five Star hotels. “it’s not just that we’re just taking them to Milan, it’s a very perfume focused trip. For a true perfume lover, you get to meet your idols, get educated and try things that you probably won’t be able to try.

For instance, there are some perfumes they sell for $8,000 per bottle and as high as $30,000 per bottle. These winners get to experience it all,” she said. The trip, planned for March 2024, includes special events and gifts in collaboration with international partners. The selection process involved a raffle draw, with entries based on purchases of fragrances worth cumulative N500,000 for a ticket. “We aimed for transparency and excitement in our selection process, making it a memorable experience for our customers,” explained Olasola.

Reflecting on the brand’s journey, the CEO reminisced: “Seinde Signature started as a passion project. We’ve grown remarkably, from our first perfume studio to now five branches. This trip is a way to celebrate our journey and give back to our loyal customers.”