Seinde Signature, Gelato University treat guests to ‘Taste Your Scent’ Experience

Ifeoma Ononye

With passion and expertise, Nigeria’s foremost curator of niche fragrances, Seinde Signature has captured the hearts of perfume collectors in Nigeria and beyond.

The brand’s Fragrance Experience Studio have also proved to perfume lovers that there is luxury in mere savoring of exquisite fragrances.

At the recent launch of the latest addition to Seinde Signature’s fragrance collection, ‘Saudade’, luxury was once again taken to another level as guests witnessed first hand the taste of their scent.

At Gelato University, Lagos where the launch of the perfume took place, guests were served delicious ice cream with same flavors as the perfume being launched. “A one of a kind experience”, one of the guests stated

Speaking with the Spanish perfumer and founder of Botanicae brand, Salvador Montesinos, shared that it’s always best to make perfumes from ingredients that people can easily relate with.

sharing the most important quality, ingredient in making perfume, Salvador said that it’s not that much about the ingredients but about understanding the olfactory culture of a place. Okay.

“For example, if you are making a perfume for India or in India, the white florals are meant to be for men. White florals like jasmine or neroli, are a very manly fragrance. That is their culture.”

He further explained that the first thing a perfumer needs to understand is the culture of a place; the taste, what they like, what they don’t like and also, how much they are into perfumes.

“We try to use ingredients that they can easily recognize. And how we do this is by using ingredients that you can taste.

The fruits, the sweets, some edible ingredients that the people can recognize and can link to them so that you are triggering a memory. This is very important. In our brand, what we try to do is to put a destination inside a bottle,” he said

Explaing the meaning of ‘Saudade’, Salvador said it is a Portuguese word that doesn’t have a direct translation which means melancholic joy. “It’s like a cross of emotions. It’s like a sweet memory. ; something that you miss or that lingers.

Aside the guests being mesmerized by the experience of tasting their scent by eating delicious ice cream, they had an unforgettable opportunity of creating their own perfumes from scratch.

The event was also had an interesting twist as the Founder and Chief Executive of Seinde Signature, Olaseinde Olufemi Olusola had a private closing ceremony for his landmark initiative, Project #seinde365. A one-year philanthropic fragrance campaign of exquisite perfume giveaway.

In May 2024, Mr. Olaseinde Olufemi Olusola, marked his 62nd birthday with a vision to make a lasting impact. That vision birthed Project #seinde365, a year-long initiative focused on two primary objectives:

Philanthropy through fragrance, a giving back to the community by gifting premium niche perfumes.

Awareness and education which was all for enlightening the public about the artistry and superiority of niche or artisanal fragrances over conventional designer brands.

“I wanted my 62nd birthday to be more than a personal milestone. I wanted it to be a cultural statement—a legacy of giving and of elevating taste,” said Mr. Olusola. “Niche perfumery is an art, and with Project #seinde365, we took that art to the streets, the press, and the people.”

Over the course of 365 days, Mr. Olusola personally gave out over 600 bottles of niche fragrances—each carefully selected from the world’s most revered houses. As of May 19, 2025, 540 bottles had been distributed, with additional gifts following. The total retail value of these donations runs into hundreds of millions of naira, making it a remarkable act of generosity in the fragrance industry.

While many believe such a feat deserves recognition by global platforms like the Guinness Book of World Records, Mr. Olusola remains humble about the accomplishment.

