Segun Kasali Becomes IA Ambassador Of The Year

A Journalist with Nigerian Tribune Newspapers, Mr Segun Kasali has bagged Ambassador of the Year of a Non-Profit Organization, IA-Foundation.

IA-Foundation is a UK registered educational charity set up to transform lives through education in Nigeria and Africa.

The Award Presentation took place at DoubleTree by Hilton London, Docklands Riverside over the weekend.

Speaking on the award, The Founder, Mrs Ibironke Adeagbo described the recipient as passionate about eliminating the menace of out-of-school children in Nigeria and Africa and demonstrated this via different write-ups calling the governments to action.

Ronke added that Mr. Segun aided to raise lots of funds and linked IA-Foundation with high networth individuals.

“The Award recipient is very passionate about the course of IA-Foundation, which is eliminating the menace of out-of-school children in Nigeria and Africa.

“He has demonstrated this via so many reports calling for governments to action.

“Most importantly, he has helped to raise lots of funds and linked IA-Foundation with high networth individuals.” She said.

Meanwhile, IA-Foundation raised over N30,000,000 at the just concluded Gala and Award Night in London.

