Segun Johnson wins APPOEMN Best Live Band Award 2024

Renowned Nigerian singer and bandleader, Segun Johnson, has clinched the prestigious Best Live Band of the Year award at the Association of Professional Party Organisers and Event Managers of Nigeria (APPOEMN) Event Industry Awards 2024. This recognition solidifies Johnson and his band’s reputation as an unmatched force in the live music scene, known for delivering electrifying performances and creating unforgettable experiences at events.

Segun Johnson’s recognition underscores his unique brand of live entertainment, combining creativity, original compositions, and engaging hype lines that set him apart from other bands.

Expressing his gratitude and excitement about the accolade, Segun Johnson said,

“The Best Live Band award is one of the major categories of the yearly Event Industry Conference Awards by APPOEMN. This recognition means so much to me and my band, as it celebrates the level of creativity and effort we put into our performances. From our branded songs to our one-of-a-kind hype lines, we’ve worked hard to redefine the live band experience in Nigeria.”

Johnson also expressed appreciation for event planners and party organizers across the nation, acknowledging their support as vital to his success.

“I wish to thank all Nigerian event planners and party organizers for this special recognition. This award has given us a boost to remain focused on being innovative and setting the pace in the industry,” he said.

Known for his hit song Ota Lenu and his band’s ability to effortlessly infuse energy and joy into events, Segun Johnson’s work has become a benchmark for excellence in live entertainment. He emphasized that the recognition not only affirms his band’s achievements but also motivates them to continue pushing creative boundaries.

