Segun Johnson, Femi Adebayo, Others Storm Sobola’s 2 IN1 Party

It was the gathering of crème de la crème in the society, top Nollywood practitioners, socialites all gathered recently at the Five Palms event centre, Oniru, Lagos for the classy 2 in1 Grand Birthday and Baby Thanksgiving of Nollywood actress cum philanthropist, Tayo Sobola.

The beautiful Nollywood actress and the Sarauniya (Queen Mother) of Uke Kingdom, Nasarawa State sure knows how to dazzle guests with top-notch hospitality.

The well attended ceremony had in attendance dignitaries that included Emir of Uke Kingdom in Nasarawa State, Abdullah Hassan, Elegushi of the Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom, Oba Saheed Elegushi, Chief Adebola Dosunmu, Prince Fuhad Oloto, Femi Adebayo, Ibrahim Dede (IBD), Fathia Balogun, VJ Adams, Orezi, Ronke Odusanya, Kudi Alagbo, Moyo Lawal, Damilola Oni, Seyi Edun, Adeniyi Johnson, Toyosi Adesanya, Antar Laniyan, Modupe Odusanya, Victoria Kolawole amongst others.

From the hall décor to the royal grand entrance, the event took a notch higher when rave of the moment Segun Johnson thrilled the audience to an unforgettable one hour of solid performance.

With a heart full of gratitude, Sobola appreciated all who took their time out to celebrate her during her big day. She equally disclosed that 2025 is filled with lots of surprise and announcement from her Sotee Entertainment outfit.

