Segun Awolowo, Ex-NEPC DG, Dies At 62

Grandson of one the nation’s founding fathers and former Director General of the Nigeria Export Promotion Council, Mr Segun Awolowo has died, he was 62-years old.

He was the grandson of the late Premier of the old Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo through his father, Segun Awolowo and popular socialite, Hajia Zainab Abah Folawiyo.

The news of his passing was conveyed by the family in a statement yesterday. In the statement obtained by New Telegraph, the family wrote, “With extremely heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather- Olusegun Awolowo.

“He was the world’s most phenomenal husband, father and grandfather — steady, wise, endlessly loving, and the constant anchor of our family. “A painfully loyal servant to Nigeria, he dedicated his life to the service of his coun- try with vision, integrity, passion, and unwavering commitment.

“He was a true family man, a great friend, a won- derful servant of God, and a deeply beautiful human being. “We are shattered by this loss, but forever grateful for his life, his legacy, and the love he poured into all of us. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”