Veteran Nigerian actor, Segun Arinze has shared his opinion about the rumoured homosexuality practised in the Nollywood industry.

The 59-year-old movie star who spoke in a recent interview on Arise TV said emphatically that he is not part of any homosexuality practised in the industry.

According to him, he cannot confirm the rumour of some of his colleagues in the industry bending over because he does not do such.

He further added that if any of his colleagues are into homosexuality, he believes they are adults and have the right to do what pleases them.

He said; “I do not bend over, so I cannot react to it. Well if they do bend over, they should keep bending. That is their problem.”

He added: “They are adults and they have a right to do whatever they want to do. It is none of my business.

“I am not going to concern myself with that. I do not like those flashbacks, I like living my life straightforward, doing my business, and being the professional that I am.”

