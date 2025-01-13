Segun Arinze Speaks On Embracing Music As A Career

Share

Veteran Nollywood actor, Segun Arinze, has finally opened up on his plans to embrace the music industry once again.

Arinze who was featured in a recent episode of ‘Curiosity Made Me Ask’ hosted by the content creator, Bae U Barbie said he didn’t leave music because he failed at it but to focus on acting.

Arinze, however, said he will be making a comeback to the music industry in the future, adding that his return to music wouldn’t be for commercial purposes but for passion.

He said: “I didn’t fail as a musical artist. I left the music on my own volition. If I wanted to do music, I would have continued.

READ ALSO:

“I read theatre art at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife. I left school, I did well. I went into my music on my own volition. When I decided to concentrate on my acting career, I concentrated on my acting,”

“I can always go back to music. I didn’t fail. I’ve two albums. I suspended it ( my music career). When I feel it’s time, I will go back. I still sing. The voice is still there.

“I will be going back to music but I won’t be coming into it for commercial reasons. I will return to music just because I want to sing, not because I want to make money.”

Share

Please follow and like us: