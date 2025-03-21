Segun Arinze Speaks On Battling Sickness

Share

Veteran Nollywood actor, Segun Arinze has debunked rumours making rounds on social media that he is sick and needs financial assistance.

Debunking the purported rumour following photos of him looking frail with a swollen stomach on social media, described the rumour as fake.

However, in a video via his Instagram page on Friday, the movie star stated that he is hale and hearty.

He clarified that the photos circulating online were taken on a movie set and do not reflect his actual health condition.

Segun Arinze also expressed gratitude to those who had reached out through calls and messages and warned fans against falling for scams.

Furthermore. he cautioned members of the public against giving anybody money in the name of donations for his treatment.

He said, “I want to thank my fans, friends and associates all over the world for reaching out to me through calls and WhatsApp messages to find out how I’m doing.

“As you can see, I’m very fine. Please, I am as fit as a fiddle. Those pictures flying around were taken from a film set. I don’t know why some people decided to cause some mischief with them.

“I will continue to do my work, I will continue to contribute to the growth of my industry and Nigeria. God bless you. I love you.”

