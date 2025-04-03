Share

Veteran Nollywood actor, Segun Arinze has broken his silence amid his feud with his colleague, Emeka Ike, revealing that the matter has been settled.

Speaking in an interview with QED.ng’s publisher, Olumide Iyanda, Arinze disclosed that he and Emeka Ike have resolved their issues naturally.

Arinze addressed their past conflict, saying, “Emeka Ike is a fine actor. We still talk and laugh about those things. The conflict ended naturally.”

New Telegraph recalls that Segun Arinze and Emeka Ike, in 2009, clashed over the leadership role in the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN).

READ ALSO:

In 2011, Emeka Ike obtained a court injunction against the guild’s elections, which compelled the actor to step down as president.

However, the two actors have reportedly buried the hatchet after a long feud.

Reflecting on this, the actor emphasized the importance of letting go of grudges, stating, “Hate is a burden. Travel light. What do I need that animosity for?”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

