Sego Receives Brutalised Female Driver, Dismisses Unruly Conducts

The Chairman of the Lagos State Council of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Mustapha Adekunle Adio, (aka Tafa Sego), has received Miss Yetunde Amole, the female driver who was allegedly brutalised by a tout in the Ajah area.

During the meeting at the union’s office in Oko Oba, Agege, Lagos, Alhaji Sego condemned the incident and took the opportunity to dissociate the union from such unruly behaviour.

He clarified that the individual responsible for the assault is not a member of the NURTW, but rather a known area boy unaffiliated with the union.

Miss Amole, who arrived at the union headquarters earlier in the day, was warmly received and ushered into the chairman’s office.

Sego suspended his scheduled engagements to honour her visit, urging her to continue performing her duties diligently. He assured her that no member of the union would harass or intimidate her going forward.

Reaffirming the union’s commitment to professionalism, Sego emphasised that NURTW members have been trained to act respectfully and responsibly in their interactions with the public.

He also commended the Lagos State Government for the swift arrest of the suspect, pledging the union’s full support in ensuring that justice is served.

He said: “We will ensure that Yetunde Amole gets justice in this instance. This will serve as a strong warning to others not to harass any driver in the state.”

