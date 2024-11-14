Sego Inaugurated As Lagos NURTW Chairman

Share

…Sues For Peace

Alhaji Mustapha Adekunle Adio, better known as Sego has been inaugurated as the substantive Chairman of the Lagos State Council of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

Sego had acted as the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the council for few months after the dissolution of the executive committee of the council.

The event, which held with pomp and ceremony at the secretariat of the union in Oko Oba, Agege area of Lagos on Thursday, was attended be several members of the council from across the state.

Sego, who could not hide his joy at the event used the occasion to urge the members to embrace peace after the crisis that marred the union some months back.

“If you have sense to win war, you must have sense for peace, we want peace in our state, may God Help me to ensure peace in the union,” he said.

Sego then used the occasion to express gratitude to God for making it possible for him to be alive to take over the leadership of the union, and thanked all those that assisted him in the journey of assuming the new office.

“I thank God that made me sit here today. I thank my late parents and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I thank his Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, and his Private Secretary, Mr Akeem Muri Okunola, Mr Seyi Tinubu and Oba of Lagos, HRM Oba Rilwan Akiolu.

“May I also thank Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi of Ikate, Oniru of Iru Lagos, HRM Oba Gbolahan Lawal, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, his Chief of Staff, Tayo Ayinde, Lagos Deputy Governor, Babafemi Hamzat, and Speaker of the Lagos Assembly Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa.

“I thank all the members of the Lagos State Council of the NURTW. God bless Lagos State and everybody. I thank our Special Adviser on Transport, Hon. Sola Giwa, incoming Kabiyesi, Oluwasoga Williams and others for their support,” he said.

In his speech at the event, the newly elected National President of the NURTW, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo, thank the Almighty God for the event, while paying tributes to the founding fathers of the union.

Oluomo said further in the speech delivered by his representative, the Vice President South East of the NURTW, Chief Anthony Ewa, that it is the duty of the members to take the union to a higher lever after the National delegates conference held in Osogbo, Osun State on November 14, 2024.

“I express my gratitude to the Almighty Allah for witnessing the event despite the challenges the union encountered in the last three months.

“I acknowledge the presence of the dignitaries here today, especially representatives of labour, sister unions and others to usher in a new leadership in the state for the next four years.

“May I extend my gratitude to the dignitaries, development partners, members and delegates and I pay tributes to our founding fathers who laid the foundation for the union.

“Their sacrifice cannot be quantified in any form. It is our duty to lead the union to a higher level,” he said.

The National President then encouraged the members not to condone acts that could lead to violence or loss of lives.

Oluomo also sought their support “so that we can lay a foundation of a new union.”

He thanked all the officers of the union, especially those who he said have completed the two mandatory tenures allowed by the constitution of the union.

In his goodwill message, an official of the Lagos State Ministry of Transport, Engineer Ojoowuro Olasunkanmi said that the NURTW would help the state to realise her dreams in the transport sector.

Olasunkanmi, who represented the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transport, Hon Sola Giwa, stated that the state could not do it alone, and that they needed the support of the NURTW as a government.

“You will help us achieve our agenda on transportation in Lagos State. When we talk about transportation, NURTW is very important.

“I want to congratulate Alhaji Mustapha Adekunle Adio aka Sego on his election as the new chairman of the union.

“May I also use this opportunity to advise all the members of the union to cooperate with him so that his tenure can be successful.

“We want to turn Lagos State to a smart city and transportation is key. I congratulate Alhaji Sego and all his executive members,” he said.

Also at the inauguration was the Deputy National President, North Central of NURTW, Alhaji Musa Garba, traditional rulers, members of the union and others.

Also inaugurated were the Deputy Chairman of the union, trustees, ex-officio members, and other officials.

