Sego Inaugurated as Lagos NURTW chair

Alhaji Mustapha Adekunle Adio aka Sego, has been inaugurated as the substantive Chairman of the Lagos State Council of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

Sego had acted as the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the council for a few months after the dissolution of the executive committee of the council.

The event, which was held with pomp at the secretariat of the union in Oko Oba, Agege area of Lagos on Thursday, was attended by several members of the council from across the state.

The Chairman, who could not hide his joy at the event, used the occasion to urge the members to embrace peace after the crisis that marred the union some months back.

He said: “If you have the sense to win war, you must have the sense for peace, we want peace in our state, may God Help me to ensure peace in the union.”

Sego then used the occasion to express gratitude to God for making it possible for him to be alive to take over the leadership of the union, and thanked all those that assisted him in the journey of assuming the new office.

“I thank God that made me sit here today. I thank my late parents and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“I thank his Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, and his Private Secretary, Mr Hakeem Muri Okunola, Mr Seyi Tinubu and Oba of Lagos, HRM Oba Rilwan Akiolu.

“May I also thank Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi of Ikate, Oniru of Iru Lagos, HRM Oba Gbolahan Lawal, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, his Chief of Staff, Tayo Ayinde, Lagos Deputy Governor, Babafemi Hamzat, and Speaker of the Lagos Assembly Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa.

