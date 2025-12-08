Segilola Resources Impacts Community, Mining Sector Leadership

Segilola Resources Operating Limited (SROL) ended November on an impressive note, earning industry-wide recognition for both its community impact and sectoral contributions.

The company was honoured with the Community Development Champion of the Year award at CSR Reporters’ Social Impact and Sustainability Awards (SISA), held on the 28th of November in Lagos at the MUSON Centre.

At SISA, SROL’s recognition as Community Development Champion of the Year further strengthened its reputation as a leader in transformational CSR, prioritising education, skill development, local enterprise growth, health, infrastructure and environmental stewardship.

The award ceremony honoured organisations whose initiatives have made meaningful social, economic, and environmental impact, under the theme “People, Planet, Purpose: The CSR Imperative”.

Speaking about this monumental win, Austin Menegbo, Country Manager at SROL, said: “This award reaffirms our belief that our relationship with our host communities should be symbiotic and that our initiatives should be intentional, relevant and impactful.

We are honoured by this recognition and remain committed to creating lasting value for our host communities and Nigeria at large.”

In addition to the SISA honour, SROL received a landmark national recognition: the Award of Excellence: Upholding the Principle of Decent Work from the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Nigeria.

This historic award, the first ever presented to any organisation in Nigeria, celebrates SROL’s commitment to people-first work practices.

It follows closely after the company’s HR OSCARS Sectoral Award from the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) Nigeria, which recognised excellence in employee welfare, development, and adherence to global HR standards.

The Ministry’s award was received on behalf of the organisation by Oluwaseun Fagesi (HRM) and Olusola Olusomidomo (DGM), who reiterated SROL’s dedication to fostering a workplace anchored in dignity, safety, inclusion, and growth.