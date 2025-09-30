‘SEEPCO Committed To Deepening Application Of Digital Innovation’

Head, Corporate Communications, Sterling Oil Exploration & Energy Production Company (SEEPCO), Mr Aveek Biswas, has said that the company remained committed to deepening the application of digital innovation across its operations to strengthen Nigeria’s energy transformation journey.

He stressed the importance of the adoption of digital technology, adding that such would advance the oil and gas sector. He spoke during an event themed, “Transforming Energy: The Digital Evolution of Oil and Gas,” organized by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Chapel in Lagos.

Biswas said SEEPCO was honoured to have participated in the summit, which, he stated, reflected the company’s shared commitment to advancing conversations around innovation, technology, and sustainability in Nigeria’s energy sector.

He said: “As part of this commitment, SEEPCO has continued to roll out additional technology-driven platforms, including a real-time digital incident reporting system, a digital Unsafe Act and Unsafe Condition (UAUC) reporting tool, Safety Observation Reporting Tracking (SORT), and a streamlined e-Permit to Work (PTW) system.