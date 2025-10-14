SEEPCO Achieves 25% Emissions Cut Via CNG Shift –Offokansi

Head of Human Resources and Industrial Relations at Sterling Oil Exploration and Energy Production Company (SEEPCO), Dr Chris Offokansi, has said that SEEPCO has reported a 25 per cent reduction in emissions by 2025.

In a statement, he also explained that the achievement was driven by its strategic sustainability initiatives that include converting over 90 per cent of its vehicle fleet to compressed natural gas (CNG) upgrading its marine barges for cleaner operations, and implementing broad environmental programmes across its facilities.

Offokansi, said: “SEEPCO has taken bold, measurable and verifiable steps to advance environmental stewardship and reduce its carbon footprint. Over 90 per cent of our vehicle and equipment fleet now run on natural gas, contributing to a 25 per cent reduction in overall emissions.

“We have upgraded our barges to better safeguard Nigeria’s waterways and expanded our green initiatives – from comprehensive waste management and water conservation programmes to the planting of more than 10,000 trees across our host communities.

“These milestones are not just statistics; they represent our unwavering commitment to sustainable growth and responsible first-class energy provider. “At SEEPCO, we measure success not only by growth but also by the positive impact we create for people, communities, and the environment. Our commitment to sustainability goes beyond compliance; it is about responsibility, measurable progress, and shaping a sustainable future.”