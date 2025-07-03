…Seeks Level Playing Field For Indigenous Contractors For Contract Bidding

The Senate, yesterday, resolved to protect local contractors in contract bidding by ensuring a level playing group in competitive bidding in the country.

Accordingly, the apex legislative Assembly man dated its Committees on Public Procurement and Local Content, to ensure level playing ground for local contractors in the contract bidding process.

To achieve this objective, the Chamber urged the Committees to liaise with Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) and Local Content with a view to amending their various Acts to give local contractors fair chance to contribute to the nation’s economic growth.

The resolution was made sequel to the adoption of a motion on the need to engage indigenous contractors for execution of small-scale Federal Government contracts to stimulate grassroots economic development.

The sponsor of the motion, Senator Suleiman Sadiq (APC- Kwara North), said that the Federal Government was committed to fostering inclusive economic growth, reducing poverty, and creating sustainable development and employment opportunities for its teeming population.