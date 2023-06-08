Rhodes-Vivour Warns Obasa Over Divisive Law

The Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour, has reacted to the comment made by the newly elected Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudasiru Obasa, that the assembly will pass laws to safeguard indigenous peoples’ property rights.

Rhodes-Vivour who spoke on Thursday via his verified Twitter handle warned the Speaker against passing any bill that would create ethnic divisions among Lagos citizens.

It would be recalled that Obasa while declaring his acceptance speech after his re-election as the Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly said lawmakers would do whatever it took to defend the state’s natives, even if it meant overturning existing laws.

Vivour, however, described such a comment as an attempt to undermine the fundamental right of residents as enshrined in the country’s constitution, adding that well-meaning Lagosians should resist “the divisive bill”

According to him, any law passed that aims to reverse property rights in favour of Lagos State’s indigenous people at the detriment of other citizens is divisive and not in the city’s best interests economically.

He added that the speaker had ignored the Nigerian constitution in debating such a law and that the measure would discourage both domestic and foreign businesses from investing in Lagos’ economy.

“By considering this regressive bill, the Speaker disregards the spirit of the Nigerian Constitution and perpetuates a discriminatory system that divides our society along ethnic lines.

“The proposed bill undermines the principle of private ownership and could severely affect investment, economic growth, and overall prosperity in Lagos State. By considering such legislation, the Speaker is sending a damaging message to local and international investors, discouraging their participation and confidence in the state’s economy,”

Rhodes Vivour said

Instead of promulgating such a law, Rhodes Vivour advocated for state laws that will rather “protect heritage, historical sites, and traditional institutions from political vandalism.”

He also urged the state government to stick to its duty of catering to the welfare of its citizens irrespective of the state of origin.