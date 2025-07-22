Seeking Increased Funding To Halt Malnutrition

Increased domestic funding for nutrition, access to multiple micronutrient supplements, and enforcement of Breast Milk Substitute (BMS) marketing code in Nigeria were the focus of a media roundtable with key nutrition stakeholders held in Abuja, REGINA OTOKPA reports:

Malnutrition in Nigeria

“M y children have not eaten today. Yesterday morning I managed to buy okro N300, it was so small. We just grated it added salt and Maggi with the remaining small pepper.

I bought half mudu of garri N700 and we all ate. “I can’t remember the last time we used oil or proteins to cook. The most important thing is to find what we can put in our stomach,” Kachi lamented.

This is the sad story in so many families in Nigeria. A trip to some suburbs in Abuja showed an increasing number of both adults and children begging strangers to assist them with money or food.

At the Maitama Ultra Modern market in Kubwa, some traders selling foodstuffs lamented that on a daily basis they are faced with different persons coming to beg for foodstuffs to feed their families for that day.

Jude Nnzomiwu noted, “They come everyday; men and women to beg for foodstuffs. I used to give the small one I can before but now, I am struggling to make profit so I no longer do that. They are too many.” “Louella Akintoye said: ” You’ll just hear a knock on your door usually Saturdays.

Once you open you will find a woman with bagco sack begging for food or any menial job they can do for you to feed their family. It has always been their but it’s worst now.”

The lives and future of millions of Nigerian children is hanging in the balance, as the worsening economy, insecurity, hunger, hyper-inflation and food insecurity in the country is increasing an already very high rate of malnutrition in the country.

Millions of Nigerians are boxed eating what they can afford or lay their hands on, rather than nutritious meals. Most critical are pregnant and nursing mothers who have a crucial role in ensuring their unborn child and children under the age of five have access to nutritious food to avoid a poor cognitive, physical, psychological and mental developments.

Statistics

Statistics by the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) shows that 17.7 million people living in Nigeria are unsure of where their next meal will come from due to hunger and food insecurity.

A new report, the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2024 released by UNICEF, WHO, FAO, IFAD and WFP, revealed that 172 million of 78.7 percent of Nigerians cannot afford a healthy diet.

The report which stated that the proportion of the population unable to afford a healthy diet had been increasing steadily since 2017, added that Nigeria had the fifth highest cost of a healthy diet in the West African sub-region, behind Mauritania ($4.86 per day), Ghana ($4.29 per day), Cabo Verde ($4.07 per day) and the Niger Republic ($3.96).

Other statistics shows that out of the 35 million under five children in Nigeria, 12 million are stunted with 1 in every 3 children suffering from stunting, 3 million children are wasted and 23.5 million children are anaemic.

According to the Global Hunger Index the number of malnourished Children in Nigeria increased from 9.3 percent to 15.9 percent in 2023. Over 12 million Nigerian children are stunted, while three million suffer from rapid weight loss.

This crisis is particularly acute in the North. Sadly, Nigeria loses about 2,400 under five children on a daily basis to the unpreventable scourge of malnutrition, one million children die before their fifth birthday annually But according to the 2021 USAID Nutrition Profile on Nigeria, rural areas are worst hit as evident with a 45 percent of stunted children compared to 27 percent of stunted children in the urban areas.

Changing the numbers

Committed to finding solutions to the malnutrition crisis in the country to curb the high rates of under five morbidity and mortality. the Civil Society Scaling Up Nutrition in Nigeria (CS-SUNN), FHI 360 Alive & Thrive and other nutrition partners in Nigeria during a media roundtable held recently in Abuja, demanded the implementation of the National Multi-Sectoral Plan of Action for Food and Nutrition (NMPFAN) with a focus on increased nutrition funding and reinforcing the BMS marketing code in Nigeria the reinforcement of the Breast Milk Substitute marketing code in Nigeria.

Taking advantage of the budding 2025 budget cycle, the experts urged the lawmakers to increase domestic funding for nutrition, as it was currently below the recommendations from the World Bank for low and middle-income countries to allocate at least 5% of their health budgets to nutrition interventions.

A joint press statement signed by the Executive Secretary of CS-SUNN, Sunday Okoronkwo and Country Representative/ Project Director FHI 360 Alive & Thrive, Dr. Victor Ogbodo, also emphasised the need for Nigeria to implement NMPFAN, reinforce the Breast Milk Substitute (BMS) marketing Code in Nigeria to ensure children under the age of five were properly fed to curb the high rates of morbidity and mortality.

They said: “With Nigeria’s next budget cycle on the horizon and the attendant low budgetary allocations to nutrition, this media roundtable offers a timely platform to emphasize the critical need for increased domestic funding for nutrition, including access to Multiple Micronutrient Supplements (MMS).

“According to CS-SUNN’s Trend Analysis of Nutrition Budget in Nigeria (2019-2022), only 0.47% of the national health budget was allocated to nutrition in 2022, a figure that starkly contrasts with the recommendations from the World Bank for low and middle-income countries to allocate at least 5% of their health budgets to nutrition interventions.

“Without sustainable funding, the NMPFAN goals will remain out of reach, leaving millions of Nigerians, especially children, vulnerable to malnutrition and its devastating impacts.

Support base

“In addition to financing, low adherence to national guidelines and codes of conduct such as the proliferation of breast milk substitutes (BMS) in the Nigerian market against the Breast Milk Substitute Marketing Code with the current insufficient enforcement represents another critical challenge.

According to the NDHS 2018, exclusive breastfeeding rates in Nigeria are still unacceptably low, at just 29%. “This contrasts with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) global target of at least 50% by 2025.

Exclusive Breastfeeding for the first six months of life and continued breastfeeding up until two years with adequate complementary feeding has been proven to improve child survival rates and nutrition outcomes, yet the aggressive promotion of formula continues to undermine the practice and benefits of exclusive breastfeeding.

“The Breast Milk Substitute Marketing Code, which aims to protect breastfeeding by regulating the marketing of breast milk substitutes, is vital to improving infant and young child feeding (IYCF) practices in the country.

Nevertheless, despite its endorsement and enforcement roles assigned to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), its full implementation is hampered by weak compliance and enforcement mechanisms, coupled with aggressive marketing practices by manufacturers of BMS.”

Even tho the call for increased and sustained investments in nutrition has been on the front burner consistently, the experts however gave kudos to the government for the gradual increment in nutrition funding.

Appreciating the over N2 billion released this year, experts have however lamented it was far from enough in tackling the scourge of malnutrition. However, as part of treatment, the estimated 2 million children suffering from Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) in the country have to be placed on Ready to Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF), a special dietary supplement.

Currently, only two out of every 10 children affected is reached with the treatment. The realities on ground indicates that the success story is minimal compared to the huge work that needs to be done.

These includes increasing funding for nutrition and food emergency funding, treatment of all malnourished children, rising the bar in education and enlightenment programmes especially at the grassroots, and addressing the underlining causes of malnutrition, poverty and ignorance.

Call for action

The experts noted that the slight improvement in fund releases for nutrition has brought a minimal changes in the country’s nutrition indices.

Hungry to see appreciable progress in the fight against malnutrition, they have called out the media, policymakers, development partners, the private sector, and civil society organizations (CSOs) to focus on critical roles they each have to play in ensuring improved nutrition outcomes in Nigeria.

“We call on the federal, state, and local governments to prioritize and increase budgetary allocations to nutrition in the 2024 budget, including dedicated domestic resources for the procurement and distribution of Multiple Micronutrient Supplements (MMS).

Adequate funding is the cornerstone for effective implementation of nutrition interventions. “We urge the media to set issues around nutrition, especially the BMS Code and NMPFAN implementation as an agenda and amplify discussions around these issues.

Your role in educating the public and holding stakeholders accountable through reporting is key to improving nutrition outcomes in Nigeria. “We urge development partners and the private sector to uphold sustained technical and financial support towards Nigeria’s nutrition programs.

Your continued investment in nutrition interventions is crucial in supporting the government’s efforts towards the eradication of malnutrition.

“We call on all relevant sectors and stakeholders to adhere to the Marketing of Infant and Young Children Food and Other Designated Products Regulations 2019 to protect, support and promote exclusive breastfeeding in Nigeria.

“CS-SUNN and FHI30 Alive and Thrive reaffirm their commitment in mobilizing communities, civil society and demanding government accountability in implementing the NMPFAN, enforcing the BMS Code and Other Designated Products Regulations 2019. Today’s deliberations are expected to lead to actionable outcomes.”

FG’s commitment

The chair National Council of Nutrition, Vice President Kashim Shettima, gave assurances that despite the insufficient funding and weak inter-sectoral coordination responsible for the slow progress in reducing the proportion of malnutrition, the will of the current administration to tackle the challenges remains strong.

Represented by his Technical Advisor, Milliscent Nnwoka, the Vice President disclosed that the recently flagged off Nutrition 774 project was aimed at creating awareness and promoting nutrition activities across all the 774 local government areas in the country to boost grassroot participation in the fight against malnutrition.

“While malnutrition remains a major public health challenge in Nigeria, staring us in the face, the government’s commitment to addressing this issue is reflected in several key initiatives, including the Nutrition 774 project, a far-reaching effort designed to raise awareness and “This project aims to engage communities across all 774 local government areas, empowering them to take ownership of their nutritional well-being, in partnership with states and relevant ministries.”

Speaking further, the VP said, “As you know, the NMPFAN was designed to address malnutrition comprehensively, aiming to reduce the proportion of malnourished individuals by 50%, raise the exclusive breastfeeding rate to 65%, and lower stunting among children under five to 18% by 2025.

However, challenges such as insufficient funding and weak inter-sectoral coordination have slowed its progress.”

Hope restored

Also speaking, Director, Nutrition Division, Federal Ministry of Health, Social Welfare, Mrs. Ladidi Bako-Aiyegbusi, reiterated the importance of nutrition to sustainable development.

Represented by Mrs Bayode Adenike, she said, “Effective nutrition interventions directly contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Improved nutrition enhances education, promotes gender equality, reduces poverty, and expands life opportunities. Investing in nutrition is indeed one of the most cost-effective drivers of development and prosperity.”

The experts in various presentations, all agreed on one thing, thinking out of the box to proffer solutions to curbing the mental, social, economic psychological and physical consequences of malnutrition, as well as the morality and morbidity rates.

Besides poor feeding, some of the many nutrition problems identified during the roundtable includes; enforcement of the breast milk code, lack of budgeting for nutrition activities, access to micro nutrients by pregnant women vis-a-vis refusal to take the nutrients even when available.

It is not too late for the government, the media and other stakeholders to protect the lives and future of millions of Nigerian children from the dire consequences of malnutrition, a preventable public health challenge and condition.