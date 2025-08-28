Seeking Foreign Investments To Bridge Telecoms Infrastructure Gap

To achieve nationwide network coverage and accelerate its digital transformation, the Nigerian government is actively courting foreign investment for critical telecommunications infrastructure, Abolaji Adebayo reports

While Nigeria is one of Africa’s largest internet markets with over 154 million users, its infrastructure faces significant limitations. Fibre optic networks, the backbone of modern services like cloud computing, IoT, and 5G, remain underdeveloped.

This contributes to a stark digital divide: urban centers enjoy connectivity that remains out of reach for many in rural areas, and mobile networks are often congested. For Nigeria to transition to a knowledge-based economy and unlock the profound social and economic benefits of digitization, closing this infrastructure gap is essential. External investment is now a central strategy to make this a reality.

Internet connectivity

Nigeria has made significant strides in improving its internet infrastructure. As of 2023, the country boasts over 154 million internet users, making it one of the largest internet markets in Africa. Despite this, internet penetration remains uneven, with rural areas experiencing limited access compared to urban centers. Mobile networks dominate the internet landscape, but they are often hindered by congestion and limited bandwidth.

The digital revolution is still a faraway place for many African countries, mainly due to the high cost of the internet. In developed economies, Internet connectivity has already changed many aspects of the lives of individuals and provided far-reaching economic and social benefits. It is critical to extend these opportunities to developing economies to accelerate economic and social growth while enabling the transition from a resourcebased to a knowledge-based economy.

Data demand

Globally and more importantly in Nigeria, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic marked the beginning of a major surge and acceleration in the uptake of broadband and the adoption of digital services by individuals and businesses, the digitalisation of governmental services in Nigeria and across the world.

Most hitherto face-to-face activities have automatically migrated online with an accompanying quest for digital literacy by many to be able to continue to carry out their daily personal and official activities through digital platforms. The rate at which businesses consume data to keep their activities running has increased by more than 100 percent. Businesses now move to the cloud.

The advent of the 5G network has also increased the rate of data consumption across the globe. Due to its nature, 5G users tend to consume more data than the users of the previous network. With skit-makers and other content creators delivering humorous and entertaining social content on the internet, data consumption has also significantly increased among social media users. The netizens have kept increasing in number as the presence of more people especially the youths results in the consumption of more data on a daily basis.

Regulator’s direction

As the regulator of the nation’s highly dynamic telecommunication industry, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has, over the years, put several regulatory frameworks in place to ensure incremental broadband deployment for available, accessible, and affordable connectivity to telecom consumers.

According to the NCC EVC, post-pandemic, the NCC, working with various stakeholders has continued to explore ways to sustain the growth of broadband networks to address identified digital gaps (demand and supply sides) highlighted by the pandemic and consider steps to overcome these challenges, especially in terms of addressing the digital divide.

Through various policy directions, especially the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (NNBP) 2020-2025, the Nigerian government has set out ambitious targets accompanied by timelines that aim towards making broadband an enabler of economic growth across all sectors in Nigeria.

Although limited access to highspeed service, lack of advanced IT skills, funding, and inadequate infrastructure among several other factors have been identified as the major constraints slowing Nigeria’s internet economy, Nigeria has demonstrated commitment and passion, through various policy and regulatory frameworks, to ensure wider broadband coverage for the country.

Statistics

Already, the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, said the Ministry in its bid to make Nigeria a global leader in Artificial Intelligence, has identified over 6,000 AI researchers who are of Nigerian descent and based in several parts of the world. According to him, the researchers will be instrumental to the country’s new drive to deploy AI in every sector of the economy and for job creation. He added that the goal of the Ministry is to use AI to enhance

To bridge the digital divide and make the economy robust the government must prioritise the provision of telecom infrastructure across the country

productivity through the deployment of smart infrastructure.

Strategy

One of the five pillars of the Strategic Blueprint is the “Infrastructure” component, which focuses on broadband accessibility, availability, and affordability. Other pillars of the Ministerial strategic plan are Knowledge; Policy; Innovation/Entrepreneurship and Capital; and Trade. The Strategic Plan is designed to drive a major part of the overall implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

Other key targets in the Strategic Plan of the Ministry, which has adopted a clear-cut strategy to transform Nigeria’s digital economy sector, and which the NCC is committed to include the plan to deliver data download speed of 25Mbps in urban areas and 10Mbps in rural areas by the end of 2025; achieve a 50 percent improvement in quality of service (QoS) by 2024; 22 percent increase in net GDP contribution by digital economy by 2027 as well as an increase in investment into Nigeria’s telecommunications sector by 15 per recent year-on-year.

Commitment

“I would like to reiterate the commitment of the Commission to supporting the strategic blueprint of our supervising Ministry and the Renewed Hope Agenda of the current administration by stimulating stronger broadband infrastructure that extends beyond connecting people but also focuses on economic empowerment and creating opportunity for inclusion.

“The current administration expects that with improved access to quality and affordable broadband, and upgraded critical services, we would be able to work collaboratively to catalyze a digital transformation that impacts our entire population. To achieve this potential, the NCC will continue to ensure diligent implementation of our broadband strategy to ensure that everybody is carried along.

As a Commission, we will also ensure effective management of our spectrum resources as pathways for the growth of new and emerging technologies, improvement of businesses, and seamless access to government services.”

Fibre cables

As part of the efforts, the Federal Government announced its plan to launch a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to convey additional 90,000 kilometres of fibre optic cables. With this plan, Nigeria’s internet connectivity and advanced universal access will be significantly enhanced.

According to government, the project will expand Nigeria’s connectivity backbone from the current 35,000 kilometres to 125,000 kilometres.

Investment

The Minister of Communications, Innicqtion and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani emphasised the government’s commitment to investing in the telecoms infrastructure in the rural areas, explaining that the investment would be a collaboration between the government and the private sector for security and sustainability of the project, saying the government will take 49% while the private sector contributes the remaining 51% investment.

“And historically, we’ve allowed the private sector to do this investment, which is not sufficient, because private sector will go to where they can see immediate returns for their investments. And as our economy is growing, we’re having more people.

You know, people have more disposable income, more people want to consume telecommunication services. There’s pressure on that infrastructure, which is why this government has decided that we will bridge the gap, we will invest $2 billion in 90000 kilometers of fiber optic network.

Now we’re working on that project. The World Bank is committing half a billion towards that project, and we expect that by the end of the year, we start digging. So that’s number one. “Number two is also a recently approached project where the Federal Executive Council has decided we’re going to find money and invest our own money in building about 7000 telecommunications towers.

So the reality is that if you live in an area where there’s no telecommunication towers, you won’t be able to make calls at all, and in Nigeria today, they are close to 25 million to 30 million young people living in areas where there’s absolutely no telecommunications, and most of these areas are rural areas, so the government has decided the private companies capital cannot go to these areas, that government must invest some money into those towers to ensure that our people can have access.”

Last line

