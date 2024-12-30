Seek Solace, Transformation In God’s Temple, Oborevwori Urges Christians

Share

Delta Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday, charged Christians to see the temple of God as a place to pray, seek solace and divine transformation.

The governor gave the charge at the dedication service of the new church auditorium of Jesus Christ Temple Ministry, Ebrumede roundabout, Effurun.

The governor, in his remarks, appreciated the General Overseer, Prophet Amos Evomobor, for his visionary leadership, adding that the church building was an investment by the people into the kingdom of God.

He said: “it is with great humility that I stand before you today to dedicate this new Church auditorium.

I thank the leadership for the privilege to be part of this significant moment in the life of this ministry.”

