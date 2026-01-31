Seek Reconciliation, Not Legal Battle, Oyo PDP Urges Turaki, Ors

The Caretaker Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State has enjoined the faction of the party led by Tanimu Turaki (SAN) to seek reconciliation rather than pursuing a futile legal battle.

The Chairman of the caretaker committee, Professor Abdulrahman Akinoso, made this plea in a statement made available to Saturday Telegraph in Ibadan, the state capital.

The appeal was sequel to a Federal High Court decision by Justice Uche Agomoh, where the court, in its sitting in Ibadan on Friday, nullified the Turaki-led PDP National convention, declaring it as illegal. The convention had been held in Ibadan between 15 and 16 November last year at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan.

Akinoso, in his reaction, urged the faction led by Turaki to seek reconciliation rather than pursuing a futile legal battle, noting that the party remained committed to unity and democratic principles.

Akinoso also reaffirmed the support of the caretaker committee for the National Caretaker Committee, saying, “We urge the Turaki-led group to seek reconciliation rather than pursuing a futile legal battle.

“The PDP remains committed to unity and democratic principles. The Oyo State PDP Caretaker Committee reaffirms its support for the National Caretaker Committee and pledges to work towards party unity and success in the 2027 general elections.

“We call on all PDP members to rally behind the party’s leadership and focus on rebuilding and strengthening our structures for electoral success”, the statement said.