…Seek Measures For Ease Of Obtaining Drivers License

The House of Representatives yesterday called for urgent measures to clear the persistent backlog and delays in the processing and issuance of driver’s licences across the country.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Felix Uche Nwaeke, who lamented the hardship faced by Nigerians in obtaining or renewing their driver’s licences, describing the situation as “Unacceptable and deeply frustrating.”

Nwaeke noted that many citizens wait between three to six months just to be captured after applying, and in some cases nearly a year before receiving their permanent driver’s licence.

He said this prolonged delay undermines efficiency, encourages corruption, and subjects law-abiding motorists to unnecessary stress. According to him, “It is distressing that Nigerians who have fulfilled all requirements still have to wait endlessly for their driver’s licences.

This has become a nationwide challenge that demands urgent attention from both the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO).”

The lawmaker also expressed concern that many drivers whose licences had expired were compelled to rely on temporary licences, which last only three months and must be renewed repeatedly while waiting for the permanent document.