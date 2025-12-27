Seek Eternal Gift Over Ephemeral Things, Adeboye Charges Individuals

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has charged individuals to seek eternal gift over ephemeral gifts.

Adeboye, at the annual December ‘Let’s-Go-A-Fishing’ outreach of RCCG Regions 1, 36 and 52, held at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, with the theme ‘Priceless Gift’, shared that the only gift that assures of a secured future and eternal life, remains Jesus Christ, adding that individuals are better off seeking Him over any other gift.

Preaching at the programme which is also held to mark Christmas, he stated:”The only person who will go through the valley of the shadow of death with you is Jesus Christ.

He is the one who said if you are passing through the fire I will be with you.

“So, when you are looking for a gift that will last you all the way through. That gift is Jesus Christ. There is nobody who can give you gift that will give you total assurance as for your tomorrow.

“…When I said those who are sure thatvthey will see the New Year, we all said ‘yes we will’. Only God knows how many of us who will still be alive by the New Year.”

He further said it does not matter how good things are with individuals presently, only God knows how they are going to end, except they already have the priceless gift which gives the assurance of a better end.

He said, “That’s why you find so many people going around looking for charms to protect themselves against the future.

“But, there are those of us who are not worried about tomorrow because we know it is written ‘Christ in you the hope of glory’

“That is why I can boldly decree to those of you who already have Christ that your tomorrow will be alright.”

Corroborating Adeboye, Special Assistant to the General Overseer on Administration and Pastor in Charge of RCCG Region 1, Pastor Oladele Balogun, called on Nigerians not to pay lipservice to salvation but to be true Christians, which will in turn reflect on the good of the nation

Balogun stated, “Our attitude as Nigerians is that we should accept the Lord Jesus Christ and then ensure that our lives resemble, reflect that of Jesus Christ.

“If we claim we have accepted Jesus, Jesus is truthful, let’s be truthful.Jesus is holy, let’s be holy. Jesus is merciful, let’s be merciful. Jesus is compassionate, let’s be compassionate.

“But the problem with we Nigerians is that we accept Christ with the word of mouth.

“We don’t show that our lives are lived according to that of Christ. Let us emulate Christ.”