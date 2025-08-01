Seeds Of Innocence: Daya, Akingbola Protest For Change With Colours

In an ongoing six-week artist-in-residency programme, Joseph Daya explores a series titled Lifeline, while Oluwayemisi Abejide Akingbola delves into a theme she calls ‘Seeds of Innocence’. Udemma Chukwuma, who visited them at the Protest Art Studio at Egbeda in Lagos, where the programme is taking place, writes.

You would be struck by the energy that filled the studio where Daya and Akingbola were working. It felt as though you have known them for ages, thanks to their welcoming smiles and warm greetings.

While observing the works they have produced, alongside those still in progress, it was clear that each piece reflected the thoughts and emotions in the minds of the artists. Their narratives connecting the space between art and activism.

Akingbola’s ‘Seeds of Innocence’ resonates on a different frequency, creating a series of works that capture the beauty of innocence in abstraction.

Daya’s works advocate for justice. His project serves as a channel for conversation, prompting audiences to reflect on their own roles in shaping policy and advocating for social change.

“My work explores themes of memory, identity, justice, politics, and protest, often drawing from personal experiences and collective history.”

According to him, through layered images, textures, and symbolism, he aims to create space for reflection, dialogue, and emotional connection.

He added that for this residency he’s working on memory, which could be seen in his ‘Lifeline’ series.

Daya is a versatile artist who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Graphic Design, from the University of Benin, Edo State.

“I use to paint primarily in acrylic and mixed media on canvas, as a way to tell stories, sometimes personal, sometimes political, reflecting on the world around me.”

His innovative approach has earned him opportunities to exhibit his works in both Nigeria and England.

“I used to do surrealism, but now I have evolved to expressionism. The weight of the emotion I want to portray on canvas, I could not achieve it with surrealism. And it took me a couple of months to adjust to expressionism.”

Meanwhile, Akingbola is a self-taught visual and a sound artist. A careful look at the works she has produced and in progress in the residency, you could see a lot patterns as her work examines patterns of human experience, behaviour, recognition, and interaction.

“I explore diverse patterns and sounds, drawn from folktales, personal and collective experiences, and cultural subtleties,” she explained.

Reflecting on her theme for the residency: “Seeds of Innocence”, she said: “What I mean by this is when a child is born, innocently that child is being conditioned, indoctrinated, forced into a certain mould or a mould is being built so that the child is cast into it. Sometime the child ends up like squire peg in a round whole. When the child becomes an adult; you may end up not fit into it because that’s not your genetic makeup or that is not how your brain is wired to function.”

She finds expression in both traditional and digital art.

“After painting or while painting, I create 8D soundscapes. Every time my work is exhibited it comes with sound installation and you can hear the narrative behind the work.”

With a degree in Literature from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Akingbola’s love for storytelling and a background in broadcast journalism fuels her exploration of human experiences. Her expertise as a voice actor and a production designer sets the tone for her immersive sound pieces. “I tried my best to bring out cogent points in my work,” said the artist who lives and works in Lagos.

Their combined efforts in this residency, through art inspired a movement; a coalition of voices advocating for change and social justice.

Daya and Akingbola were selected on merit for this year’s edition out of over 200 applicants. They were recognised for their outstanding creative vision, innovative project proposals, and alignment with the foundation’s mission to support bold, socially engaged artistic practices, said the organisers of the programme, Transit Artist Foundation (TAF).

“The chosen artists demonstrated not only artistic excellence, but also the ability to create meaningful dialogue and community impact. Their proposals reflected a clear vision, strong conceptual depth, and thoughtful planning; qualities that position them to make the most of this residency opportunity,” said the committee team.

“The residency will support the artists as they develop new work, engage with local communities, and contribute to the evolving landscape of contemporary art,” said Bob-Nosa Uwagboe, the founder.

The residency programme was established in February, 2023 in Gdynia, Poland, by Uwagboe. The foundation was created out of dreams of creating an organisation that will help young artists in their artistic development and create a platform for exchanging inspiration and views on the role of art in life.