SEEDAN Launches Five-Year Plan For High-Quality Seeds

The Seed Entrepreneurs Association of Nigeria (SEEDAN) has unveiled a five-year development plan aimed at delivering high-quality seeds to Nigerian farmers and expanding its reach beyond the country.

Speaking at the launch in the FCT, Abuja, SEEDAN President, Yusuf-Ado Kibiya, said the plan outlines how the association will tackle key challenges facing seed companies.

He explained that the strategy focuses on strengthening internal governance, improving seed quality standards, and building sustainable partnerships within and outside Nigeria.

Kibiya described the development plan as evidence of the strong collaboration between SEEDAN and its partners, including Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) and Sahel Consulting Agriculture and Nutrition Ltd.

He noted that their technical, financial, and capacity-building support contributed significantly to the association’s progress. According to him, when he assumed office, SEEDAN was divided.

However, through commitment and teamwork, the leadership was able to unite members around shared goals and a common vision. He added that the establishment of a professional secretariat has improved coordination, accountability, and transparency in the association’s operations.

He further explained that SEEDAN now operates with a functional organizational structure extending from the National Secretariat to zonal offices, ensuring that local chapters implement strategies aligned with the association’s mission.